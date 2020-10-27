DH Fantasy League Announcement - Maribor World Cup DH 2020

Oct 27, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


We've had two rounds of Fantasy DH Trivia and two live downhill racing weekends in Leogang and Maribor. Now, we're being treated to a second World Cup double header in Lousa, Portugal. Please note that you will NOT be able to change your team in between the first race and the second race, so choose wisely! That being said, we will keep the rosters open until after the first Qualifying event so you can line up the fastest team possible for the two rounds.

We hope you're doing well after the first rounds, but even if you didn't, it's still worth playing since there are some great prizes on offer at each round. Also, you wouldn't believe how far back some of our overall winners have come from in the past years and everything is up in the air with the points from two races being tabulated on Monday. As we saw in Leogang, anything can happen, and every point is worthwhile if you want to win an all-new Project One Trek Slash with SRAM components.

Good luck!




The Prizes


Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek Project One Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Amplified Alchemy is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program.



Round 3 Prize
DH Fantasy Trivia

Bontrager round prize to be announced.







The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I'm not going to say anything about the enduro bike prize for a dh fantasy contest. I'll take it if I win it.

