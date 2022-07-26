DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team on the Line for Round 6 - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2022

Jul 26, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the sixth round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Specialized. So far over 22,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Specialized Demo Race in the size of your choice!

Read on to see the prizes up for grabs, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

There are prizes for each round, so it's not too late to get a team on the line!





Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.

All-out speed has always been the Demo’s target, and with the Demo Race it’s no different. Introducing a new flexible wheel-size frame design that allows riders to take advantage of a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel, it’s a special blend that’s long been tested by World Champ Loic Bruni looking for the perfect balance of traction and maneuverability, but only just green-lighted by the UCI this past year. Not that it stopped the Demo Race from racking up both the Downhill World Championship and overall World Cup titles in its very first season... Learn more about the Specialized Demo Race here.


Round 6 Prize
Snowshoe, West Virginia

Introducing our new Gravity Race Kits, built for inside the tape to make fast -- faster. This Race jersey wasn’t just designed to handle the intensity of Finn Iles. It was designed to handle the intensity of Finn Iles on race day It’s durable and flexible in all the right places so that Finn can shred in confidence. When Chris Grice is between the tape, he needs apparel that is optimized for comfort and durability. Designed with high abrasion- resistance patches at the knees and durable CORDURA® fabric, the Gravity Pant ensures that Grice can focus on the win and the win alone.

Winner will be able to select a jersey, bottoms, and socks of their choice from the Gravity Collection.

Learn more here.




3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Fox Sues SRAM Over Fork Bleed Valves
83366 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
57919 views
Eurobike 2022: Even More Interesting Products from European Manufacturers
57451 views
Review: The 155mm Revel Rail 29 Wants More Uphill
52293 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards In Sync In 'Parallel II'
45865 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
35408 views
No, Mondraker Isn't Working on a 31” Wheel Enduro Bike
34657 views
Results from the US DH, Enduro & XC National Championships
30018 views

2 Comments

  • 6 0
 Enjoy it while you can... Downhill is doomed.
#WarnerISDownhill
  • 2 0
 Waiting to see who wins timed training first.....

#WarnerISDownhill





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009283
Mobile Version of Website