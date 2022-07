DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team on the Line for Round 6 - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2022

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.



All-out speed has always been the Demo’s target, and with the Demo Race it’s no different. Introducing a new flexible wheel-size frame design that allows riders to take advantage of a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel, it’s a special blend that’s long been tested by World Champ Loic Bruni looking for the perfect balance of traction and maneuverability, but only just green-lighted by the UCI this past year. Not that it stopped the Demo Race from racking up both the Downhill World Championship and overall World Cup titles in its very first season... Learn more about the Specialized Demo Race

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get aworth $7,000 USD inAll-out speed has always been the Demo’s target, and with the Demo Race it’s no different. Introducing a new flexible wheel-size frame design that allows riders to take advantage of a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel, it’s a special blend that’s long been tested by World Champ Loic Bruni looking for the perfect balance of traction and maneuverability, but only just green-lighted by the UCI this past year. Not that it stopped the Demo Race from racking up both the Downhill World Championship and overall World Cup titles in its very first season... Learn more about the Specialized Demo Race here



Round 6 Prize

Snowshoe, West Virginia



Introducing our new Gravity Race Kits, built for inside the tape to make fast -- faster. This Race jersey wasn’t just designed to handle the intensity of Finn Iles. It was designed to handle the intensity of Finn Iles on race day It’s durable and flexible in all the right places so that Finn can shred in confidence. When Chris Grice is between the tape, he needs apparel that is optimized for comfort and durability. Designed with high abrasion- resistance patches at the knees and durable CORDURA® fabric, the Gravity Pant ensures that Grice can focus on the win and the win alone.



Winner will be able to select a jersey, bottoms, and socks of their choice from the Gravity Collection.



Learn more

Introducing our new Gravity Race Kits, built for inside the tape to make fast -- faster. This Race jersey wasn’t just designed to handle the intensity of Finn Iles. It was designed to handle the intensity of Finn Iles on race day It’s durable and flexible in all the right places so that Finn can shred in confidence. When Chris Grice is between the tape, he needs apparel that is optimized for comfort and durability. Designed with high abrasion- resistance patches at the knees and durable CORDURA® fabric, the Gravity Pant ensures that Grice can focus on the win and the win alone.Winner will be able to select a jersey, bottoms, and socks of their choice from the Gravity Collection.Learn more here

3-Day Blackout Period

Unlimited Trades

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.



2022 Race Schedule:



March 26-27: Lourdes, France

May 21-22: Fort William, UK

June 10-12: Leogang, Austria

July 8-10: Lenzerheide

July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra

July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA

August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France

September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized

We're heading into the sixth round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Specialized. So far over 22,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Specialized Demo Race in the size of your choice!Read on to see the prizes up for grabs, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.There are prizes for each round, so it's not too late to get a team on the line!In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that youare shoulder-hopping your choices.You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working,change your whole team out after every race.Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!Good luck!