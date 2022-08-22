DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team on the Line for Round 8 - Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

We're heading into the eighth round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Specialized. So far over 22,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Specialized Demo Race in the size of your choice!
Read on to see the prizes up for grabs, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.
There are prizes for each round, so it's not too late to get a team on the line!
Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a Specialized Demo Race
worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing
.
All-out speed has always been the Demo’s target, and with the Demo Race it’s no different. Introducing a new flexible wheel-size frame design that allows riders to take advantage of a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel, it’s a special blend that’s long been tested by World Champ Loic Bruni looking for the perfect balance of traction and maneuverability, but only just green-lighted by the UCI this past year. Not that it stopped the Demo Race from racking up both the Downhill World Championship and overall World Cup titles in its very first season... Learn more about the Specialized Demo Race here
.
Round 8 PrizeLes Gets, France
The Specialized Gambit full-face helmet is an unreal combination of minimal weight, adjustability, and comfort in a DH-certified full face. It utilizes a shell made of an innovative integration of carbon fiber, polycarbonate, and five unique pieces of energy-optimized EPS foam. Combined with our SBC Integrated Fit system, 4 system adjustable cheek pads, a fixed visor, and MIPS SL, Gambit gives you the confidence to redefine your comfort zone.
Learn more here
.
3-Day Blackout Period
In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know
are shoulder-hopping your choices.
Unlimited Trades
You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or
change your whole team out after every race.
Office Leagues
Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Offices can set up private leagues
in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!
2022 Race Schedule:
March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy
Good luck!
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized
0 Comments