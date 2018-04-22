SPONSORED

DH Fantasy League Has Been Updated for Round 1

Apr 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes

The results are in for Round #1 of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Check how you did in the Global ranking here.




@MoonboyMTB had the most points with 915 for this round and walks away with a Bontrager Line Pro wheelset (value $1,200 USD).
Bontrager Line Pro Wheelset

The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9!


DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9

Starting now, right up until Qualifying before the next event, you can make as many changes to your team as you like to have a better chance at winning the next round. Your changes will be restricted by your available budget of a fictional $1.5 million. To make changes select EDIT TEAM button and then select the rider you wish to change. Then choose your new rider from the drop down list.

It's not too late to join if you haven't yet. There's prizing available for every round, we'll announce round 2 prizes shortly.

Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with a limited edition exclusive paint scheme.
DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9


Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
120937 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
78345 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
72573 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
63826 views
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
62792 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
61706 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
57002 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
55307 views

23 Comments

  • + 6
 I’ll probably win a pair of used trek socks, I’m 15,747! Jesus I couldn’t win a case of diarrhea!
  • + 1
 Lmaoooo
  • + 5
 I wish I had blown all my cash on gwin now...
  • + 1
 You can always trust the Gwinner to pull one out when it counts!
  • + 3
 Congrats to you @MoonboyMTB, great team choices but those wheels just wont fit your bike. My bike however, they'll fit just fine.

Beer
Salute
  • + 2
 I might be working something out... you’ll have to wait for Fort William to get another chance at it haha
  • + 1
 And you were closer to the truth than you might think about the wheels not fitting hahah
  • + 6
 wow i am shit at this
  • + 2
 When you're guy is the fastest all week and then crashes in the final... But yea, I suck at this.
  • + 1
 I can honestly say that I am not
  • + 5
 167th! Woop.
  • + 5
 Nice. I came in around 350
  • + 2
 Wow i'm like 13435th is that good ?
  • + 1
 i have 9247 better chance of winning that trek
  • - 1
 I’m in 1st, I feel like I should have done a lot better :/ guess I’ll just have to wait around for Fort William...
  • + 1
 For once I'm doing at least decent in a contest. Quite pleased to be in the top 100. Congratulations MoonboyMTB!
  • + 2
 Thank ya kind sir
  • + 2
 When two of your riders dont even race *facepalm*
  • + 1
 Lmao I got lucky af, I just chose the riders at I thought we’re cool and the riders I met at the Windrock Ro GRT Big Grin didn’t even check if they were injured or anything. And I just chose whatever women I had money left to chose lmao
  • + 1
 Ignore all my spelling errors...
  • + 1
 If this is actually just a dream and I wake up, I swear to god...
  • + 1
 Ugh...40 more days before getting a shot at redemption.
  • + 1
 915 points from a maximum possible of 945 for this round. That's insane.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029030
Mobile Version of Website