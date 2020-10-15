DH Fantasy League: Last Chance to Change Your Team Ahead of the Maribor World Cup DH 2020

Please note that you will NOT be able to change your team in between the first race and the second race, so choose wisely!

The Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Amplified Alchemy is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program

Round 3 Prize

DH Fantasy Trivia



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

We've had two rounds of Fantasy DH Trivia and a first taste of live downhill racing in Leogang, Austria at the World Championships. Now, it's time for the first World Cup double header of the season.We hope you're doing well after the first rounds, but even if you didn't, it's still worth playing since there are some great prizes on offer at each round. Also, you wouldn't believe how far back some of our overall winners have come from in the past years and everything is up in the air with the points from two races being tabulated on Monday. As we saw in Leogang, anything can happen, and every point is worthwhile if you want to win an all-new Project One Trek Slash with SRAM components.Good luck!