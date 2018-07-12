FANTASY

DH Fantasy League: Last Chance To Change Your Team Before Andorra

Jul 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Downhill World Cup - Round 5
Vallnord, Andorra

We're heading into the fifth round of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. So far over 21,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream DH World Cup team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 and other prizes!

@Bruccio won the last round with 1070 points and walks away with Bontrager TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump & a Rapid Pack (value $180 USD). After 4 rounds, @Anarhichas is leading the overall with 3155 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.

Read on to refresh your memory about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

If you didn't participate in the first rounds, now's the time to enter a team! You may not be able to win the Grand Prize, but there are prizes for each round, so it's worth spending the time to create a team.





Prizes
Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. You can see where you're currently sitting in the Global ranking here.
DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9

Round 5 Prize
Andorra, July 14

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with Flatline Mountain Bike Shoes & Line Nylon Pedals (value $190 USD). Flat pedals win medals!
Round 5 prizing


3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Race Face, Norco, SRAM, Trek, Chromag, Jenson, Specialized, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Fantasy League trash talk

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin and show Dave in accounting who's boss (sorry Dave).



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

7 Comments

  • + 1
 Last time I checked there was a lot of people who got 1070 points last race. Is it a random choice among those people?
  • + 1
 Step aside boys those shoes are mine..............im ranked 14000???...... Crap!
  • - 1
 When are they giving away a set of brake pads? That's a REAL prize.
  • + 3
 It would be a FREE set of brake pads and I'd be happy if I win them!


Mind you this time I do need the shoes, so please @Anarhichas step away Big Grin
  • + 1
 @Milko3D: No kidding. lol @Anarhichas (and whoever else is good) paws off! Wink I need those in size 13... Drool
  • + 0
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs : I'm waiting for the frameset... I figure it must be on a cycle... started at $1,200 wheels, then $750 tires... last round was $180 pump/pack, now $130 shoes (edited... $190 shoes/pedals).. it's halfway through, so time for another cycle... how low could it go anyway? Maybe next round is a Remedy/Slash or something frame... *fingers crossed* Big Grin
  • + 1
 Edit: Just noticed they're including nylon flat pedals too... Sweet! Flat pedal fan here...
So, the value is actually $190.

Post a Comment



