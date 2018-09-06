DH Fantasy League: Last Chance to Change Your Team Before World Champs

We're heading into the final round of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Over 21,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream DH World Cup team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 and other prizes! @juanpedro94
won the last round with 935 points and walked away with a Line Pro Wheelset
. After 7 rounds, @luggz83
is leading the overall with 5268 points. The overall winner at the end of the weekend will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here
.
Read on to refresh your memory about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize.
If you didn't participate in the first rounds, now's the time to enter a team! You may not be able to win the Grand Prize, but you can still win the prize for this final round, so it's worth spending the time to create a team.
Prizes
Grand PrizeSeason Overall
After this final round, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike
with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. You can see where you're currently sitting in the Global ranking here
.
Final Round Prize
Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with 4 Bontrager Tires & a 1300 Lumen Ion Pro Light.
3-Day Blackout Period
In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know
are shoulder-hopping your choices.
Unlimited Trades
To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working, or
change your whole team out after every race.
We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.
Office Leagues
Employees at Race Face, Norco, SRAM, Trek, Chromag, Jenson, Specialized, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Offices can set up private leagues
in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin and show Dave in accounting who's boss (sorry Dave).
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.
