DH Fantasy League: Pick Your Team for the FINAL Round - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022

Aug 30, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  

We're heading into the FINAL round of the Fantasy DH Presented by Specialized. So far over 22,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream World Cup DH team to be in the running to walk home with a Specialized Demo Race in the size of your choice!

Read on to see the prizes up for grabs, learn more about how the league works, and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

There are prizes for each round, so it's not too late to get a team on the line!





Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a Specialized Demo Race worth $7,000 USD in any size of your choosing.

All-out speed has always been the Demo’s target, and with the Demo Race it’s no different. Introducing a new flexible wheel-size frame design that allows riders to take advantage of a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel, it’s a special blend that’s long been tested by World Champ Loic Bruni looking for the perfect balance of traction and maneuverability, but only just green-lighted by the UCI this past year. Not that it stopped the Demo Race from racking up both the Downhill World Championship and overall World Cup titles in its very first season... Learn more about the Specialized Demo Race here.


Round 9 Prize
Val di Sole, Italy


Specialized never rests when it comes to innovation and they've cooked up a good prize for the lucky winner of this final round!




3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

You're allowed unlimited trades after each round. You can stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Office Leagues

Employees at Pivot, Muc-Off and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin!

2022 Race Schedule:

March 26-27: Lourdes, France
May 21-22: Fort William, UK
June 10-12: Leogang, Austria
July 8-10: Lenzerheide
July 15-17: Vallnord, Andorra
July 29-31: Snowshoe, USA
August 5-7: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
August 24–28: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France
September 2-4: Val di Sole, Italy

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
200069 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
110814 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
82053 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
79295 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
67467 views
How to Watch the Les Gets World Championships
66286 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
55981 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
50533 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 This was the first year I played and it has been good fun. Of course, lots of mistakes and bad choices on my part so I'm nowhere near the top. Not the last one though! Good luck to all!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009098
Mobile Version of Website