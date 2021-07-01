DH Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 2 - Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be the lucky person who gets to win this year's Grand Prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022!
Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 5 rounds of the 2021 UCI World Cup and the 2021 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be a part of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 6 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand Prize!
Sound good? Build your team today!
Prizes
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022 worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.
Retallack is a world leader in heli-biking and professionally guided backcountry mountain biking. Their exclusive commercial network of downhill, enduro, and freeride trails are dispersed in the Selkirk and Purcell Mountains of the West Kootenay region of southern British Columbia.
They recently obtained government authorization to expand our tenure to create the world’s largest backcountry mountain biking operating area–over 1.5 millions acres. Presently, Retallack is continuing to develop its network of trails that access additional descents of up to 6,000 vertical feet. Learn more about Retallack here
and check out this video
from our last staff trip. *Winner to select dates based on summer 2022 availability. Dates based on availability. *Travel is covered up to $1500 CAD per person ($3000 CAD total). Prize is non-transferable and no cancellation policy. Visitors must be 19 years or older to ride the trails. Click here for Grand Prize details. Round 2 PrizeLes Gets, France
Available to the public July 7th, be the first to own the newest TLD Sprint gear
. No other race kit has won as many World Cup Downhills, Olympic BMX Medals and Free-ride competitions than SPRINT. The premiere kit for MTB and BMX is fully dedicated to racing, built from the ground up for the needs of the racer and hard-core park rider. Sprint is lightweight, breathable and built to perform for the world’s fastest racers.IMPORTANT:
Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races but it's still worth creating a team because there are great prizes to be won at each round.
2021 Race Schedule:
06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA
Good luck!
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack
