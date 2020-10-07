DH Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 3 - Leogang World Championships

We've had two rounds of Fantasy DH Trivia and now we're finally getting our first taste of live downhill racing. There have been some national-level races hosted around the world and hopefully you've been paying close attention to who is in form despite the late start to the season. Read on to see all the prizes up for grabs during the third round of Fantasy DH.
We hope you earned some points in the first rounds, but even if you didn't, it's worth playing since there are some great prizes on offer at each round. Also, you wouldn't believe how far back some of our overall winners have come from in the past years. Anything can happen over the course of a race season, even a short one, and every point is worthwhile if you want to win an all-new Project One Trek Slash with SRAM components.
Good luck!
Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek Project One
Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox
Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager
Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM
X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.
11 Comments
:visible confusion:
2019: www.pinkbike.com/news/final-results-leogang-dh-world-cup-2019.html
2018: www.pinkbike.com/news/results-leogang-dh-world-cup-2018.html
2017: www.pinkbike.com/news/final-results-leogang-dh-world-cup-2017.html
Honestly, what's the point?
None of those names are even on the fantasy list.....
Post a Comment