DH Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 3 - Leogang World Championships

Oct 7, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


We've had two rounds of Fantasy DH Trivia and now we're finally getting our first taste of live downhill racing. There have been some national-level races hosted around the world and hopefully you've been paying close attention to who is in form despite the late start to the season. Read on to see all the prizes up for grabs during the third round of Fantasy DH.

We hope you earned some points in the first rounds, but even if you didn't, it's worth playing since there are some great prizes on offer at each round. Also, you wouldn't believe how far back some of our overall winners have come from in the past years. Anything can happen over the course of a race season, even a short one, and every point is worthwhile if you want to win an all-new Project One Trek Slash with SRAM components.

Good luck!




The Prizes


Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek Project One Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Amplified Alchemy is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program.



Round 3 Prize
DH Fantasy Trivia

This round's biggest nerd comes away with a pair of Bontrager Avert Adventure Mountain Bike Shoes, a hikeable, clip-in compatible cycling shoe that will traverse any terrain and whatever comes after bikes are put away and a Bontrager Avert Mountain Bike Rain Jacket, a super light and packable waterproof shell that has you covered when precipitation pours.






The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Fantasy Fantasy DH Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
59849 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
54124 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
46735 views
How to Watch the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships from Leogang
45591 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
42758 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38516 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
35240 views
First Look: Cube's New TWO15 DH Bikes
33675 views

11 Comments

  • 14 4
 Hey Pinkbike Staff, how about deleting everyone's points from the trivia thing and let's make this a fair fight?
  • 6 1
 dh fantasy league but the prize is enduro

:visible confusion:
  • 1 0
 Here are the previous results for railing berms in Leogang.

2019: www.pinkbike.com/news/final-results-leogang-dh-world-cup-2019.html

2018: www.pinkbike.com/news/results-leogang-dh-world-cup-2018.html

2017: www.pinkbike.com/news/final-results-leogang-dh-world-cup-2017.html
  • 1 1
 That means absolutely jack all in 2020 bud. Look at the entered teams I dropped below. Don't even think any of them are on the fantasy list of riders anyway. It's going to be a shitshow.
  • 1 0
 @dazlad: Look at my comment below yours.
  • 1 1
 Team list: www.pinkbike.com/news/2020-leogang-world-championships-teams-released.html

Honestly, what's the point?
None of those names are even on the fantasy list.....
  • 2 0
 Fun fact: If you scroll down on that list, you can see the participating DH riders instead of the XC riders...
  • 1 0
 you probably should take a closer look...
  • 1 0
 Noga, Mazie Hayden, etc. There are many on the list not racing - and many more not on the list that are racing.
  • 1 0
 Can you add Noga? She’s racing worlds
  • 1 0
 Where can we find a list of the entered riders?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010671
Mobile Version of Website