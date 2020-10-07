DH Fantasy League: Prizes Announced for Round 3 - Leogang World Championships

The Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Project One Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with aLyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, aLine Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, aX01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

Amplified Alchemy is one of literally hundreds of combinations of custom paints the winner gets to choose from with Trek's Project One program

Round 3 Prize

DH Fantasy Trivia



This round's biggest nerd comes away with a pair of Bontrager Avert Adventure Mountain Bike Shoes Bontrager Avert Mountain Bike Rain Jacket



This round's biggest nerd comes away with a pair of, a hikeable, clip-in compatible cycling shoe that will traverse any terrain and whatever comes after bikes are put away and a, a super light and packable waterproof shell that has you covered when precipitation pours.

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

We've had two rounds of Fantasy DH Trivia and now we're finally getting our first taste of live downhill racing. There have been some national-level races hosted around the world and hopefully you've been paying close attention to who is in form despite the late start to the season. Read on to see all the prizes up for grabs during the third round of Fantasy DH.We hope you earned some points in the first rounds, but even if you didn't, it's worth playing since there are some great prizes on offer at each round. Also, you wouldn't believe how far back some of our overall winners have come from in the past years. Anything can happen over the course of a race season, even a short one, and every point is worthwhile if you want to win an all-new Project One Trek Slash with SRAM components.Good luck!