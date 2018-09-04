FANTASY

DH Fantasy League: Prizing Announced for Final Round - Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

Sep 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes
Downhill World Championships - Final Fantasy DH Round
Lenzerheide, Switzerland

We're heading into the FINAL round of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Over 21,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream DH World Cup team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 and other prizes!

@juanpedro94 won the last round in La Bresse with 935 points and walked away with a Line Pro Wheelset.

With one round to go, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 5268 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.

Read on to refresh your memory about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

If you didn't participate in the first rounds, now's the time to enter a team! You may not be able to win the Grand Prize, but there are prizes for each round, so it's worth spending the time to create a team.





Prizes
Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. You can see where you're currently sitting in the Global ranking here.
DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9

World Championships Prize
La Bresse, September 8

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with 4 Bontrager Tires & a 1300 Lumen Ion Pro Light.


3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Race Face, Norco, SRAM, Trek, Chromag, Jenson, Specialized, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Fantasy League trash talk

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin and show Dave in accounting who's boss (sorry Dave).



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


Must Read This Week
Scott Launches New Ransom Enduro Bike
68406 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
63519 views
First Ride: GT Fury Carbon Team
44566 views
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
43552 views
First Look: The Stevie Smith 1199 DH Track
40918 views
Burning Question: Is Super Boost 157 Spacing Going to Become the New Standard?
37330 views
8 Things We Learned at the La Bresse World Cup
35647 views
FOX Introduces Live Valve Suspension Technology
35514 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 are all riders listed in the WC teams?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024576
Mobile Version of Website