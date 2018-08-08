FANTASY

DH Fantasy League: Prizing Announced for Round 6 - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2018

Aug 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Downhill World Cup - Round 6
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

We're heading into the fifth round of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. So far over 21,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream DH World Cup team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 and other prizes!

@xavieret won the last round in Andorra with 945 points and walked away with Bontrager Flatline Mountain Bike Shoes & Line Nylon Pedals (value $190 USD).

After 5 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 3785 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.

Read on to refresh your memory about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

If you didn't participate in the first rounds, now's the time to enter a team! You may not be able to win the Grand Prize, but there are prizes for each round, so it's worth spending the time to create a team.





Prizes
Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. You can see where you're currently sitting in the Global ranking here.
DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9

Round 6 Prize
Mont-Sainte-Anne, August 11

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with Line Elite Dropper Post and Line Pro Cockpit.


3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Race Face, Norco, SRAM, Trek, Chromag, Jenson, Specialized, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Fantasy League trash talk

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin and show Dave in accounting who's boss (sorry Dave).



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

2 Comments

  • - 1
 I would love this... Don't yet have a dropper, and my bars are narrow and my stem is comparatively long. Don't care much about my stem length but still... *crossed fingers*
  • + 1
 From plastic pedals, to plastic bars :-)

