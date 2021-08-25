DH Fantasy League: Update Your Team Ahead of Round 4 - Val di Sole World Championships 2021

Aug 25, 2021
Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be the lucky person who gets to win this year's Grand Prize of an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 5 rounds of the 2021 UCI World Cup and the 2021 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be a part of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 6 races, we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand Prize!

Sound good? Build your team today!



fantasy dh 2021


Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get an all expenses paid dream trip for you and a friend to Retallack Lodge with Pinkbike in 2022 worth $4985. Including travel*, 3 days lodging and accommodation and bike rentals.

Retallack is a world leader in heli-biking and professionally guided backcountry mountain biking. Their exclusive commercial network of downhill, enduro, and freeride trails are dispersed in the Selkirk and Purcell Mountains of the West Kootenay region of southern British Columbia.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip

They recently obtained government authorization to expand our tenure to create the world’s largest backcountry mountain biking operating area–over 1.5 millions acres. Presently, Retallack is continuing to develop its network of trails that access additional descents of up to 6,000 vertical feet. Learn more about Retallack here and check out this video from our last staff trip.
*Winner to select dates based on summer 2022 availability. Dates based on availability. *Travel is covered up to $1500 CAD per person ($3000 CAD total). Prize is non-transferable and no cancellation policy. Visitors must be 19 years or older to ride the trails. Click here for Grand Prize details.

Pinkbike Retallack Trip
Pinkbike Retallack Trip


Round 4 Prize
Val Di Sole, Italy

The winner of the World Championships round will walk away with a new TLD D4 Carbon helmet . Using TeXtreme Spread Tow carbon fiber reinforcements in the shell of the new TLD D4 Carbon helmet has helped pare down the weight of the full-face helmet by almost 50 grams without sacrificing strength. Despite the loss in weight, we were able to strategically add EPS to increase strength and durability. Integrated MIPS Brain Protection System designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain from angled impacts to the head. The new TLD D4’s package is rounded out with lightweight titanium D-rings, collarbone suspension system and quick release XT2 3D cheek pads and X-Static washable liner. MSRP: $550 USD. Learn more here.


IMPORTANT: Teams created after races have occurred will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races, but it's still worth creating a team because there are great prizes to be won at each round.

2021 Race Schedule:

06-13.2021 - DH World Cup #1 - Leogang, Austria
07.04.2021 - DH World Cup #2 - Les Gets, France
08.15.2021 - DH World Cup #3 - Maribor, Slovenia
08.28.2021 - DH World Championships - Val di Sole, Italy
09.05.2021 - DH World Cup #4 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.19.2021 - DH World Cup #5 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



