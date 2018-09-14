Final Results: DH Fantasy League - Who Won the Limited Edition Trek Session 9.9?

Overall Winner: 2018 DH Fantasy League

Congratulations Adam! Nice work on the season. (I’m not going to tell you what place I finished the year.) You’re gonna love your new bike. As good as that custom paint scheme looks in pictures, it looks even better in person. It’s a real head turner. Also, we’re going to sweeten things just a bit more and hop you up to a Session 9.9 29er. Let’s get you on the latest, greatest big wheeler with the most incredible paint scheme possible. Well played Adam! Go enjoy that bike! — Travis Ott, Trek Mountain Bike Marketing

It's been an exciting World Cup season, and we can't believe it's already over. There were 21,921 of you that played along throughout the year, but in the end, there can be only one. So, who is the overall DH Fantasy League winner? @AdamOdh on consistently predicting podium finishers throughout the year! After all 7 rounds and the World Championships, @AdamOdh is your overall winner and takes home the Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. Now, what brand is going to snap him up as a sports marketing specialist? The champion of the Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League is the only person other than Gee Atherton who will get a bike with this limited edition exclusive paint scheme.

What was your initial reaction when you found out you had won?

I still can't believe it. I've been watching every World Cup since 2008 and this year was special one. The last two races I knew would be a tight battle, so I took the risk of changing teams, which resulted losing many points to @luggz83 in La Bresse. Neko Mullaly broke his hand (healing vibes) and Joe Smith crashed, so after that I need to take even more risk. The blackout period help me a lot – it was kind of like a poker game. Hope we will see another Fantasy League next year. Thanks Pinkbike and Trek Bikes – playing fantasy league and watching World Cups its next level!

What do you think about getting a new bike?

had the most points with 915 for this round and walks away with a Bontrager Line Pro wheelset .



Round 1 Losinj, Croatia

@MoonboyMTB had the most points with 915 for this round and walks away with a Bontrager Line Pro wheelset.

Round 2 Fort WIlliam, Scotland



had the most points with 845 for this round and walks away with 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires (value $750 USD). After two rounds,



Round 2 Fort WIlliam, Scotland

@anarhichas had the most points with 845 for this round and walks away with 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires (value $750 USD). After two rounds, @BenParfitterole is leading the overall with 1525 points.

Round 3 Leogang, Austria



won this round with 955 points and walks away with Bontrager Rally MIPS Helmet and a Bontrager Ion 800 R / Flare R Light Set . After 3 rounds,



Round 3 Leogang, Austria

@Quinny85 won this round with 955 points and walks away with Bontrager Rally MIPS Helmet and a Bontrager Ion 800 R / Flare R Light Set. After 3 rounds, @lerouge is leading the overall with 2254 points.

Round 4 Val di Sole, Italy



won this round with 1070 points and walks away with Bontrager TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump & a Rapid Pack . After 4 rounds,



Round 4 Val di Sole, Italy

@Bruccio won this round with 1070 points and walks away with Bontrager TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump & a Rapid Pack. After 4 rounds, @Anarhichas is leading the overall with 3155 points.

Round 5 Vallnord, Andorra



won this round with 945 points and walks away with Bontrager Flatline Mountain Bike Shoes & Line Nylon Pedals . After 5 rounds,



Round 5 Vallnord, Andorra

@xavieret won this round with 945 points and walks away with Bontrager Flatline Mountain Bike Shoes & Line Nylon Pedals. After 5 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 3785 points.

Round 6 Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada



won this round with 865 points and walks away with a Line Elite Dropper Post and Line Pro Cockpit . After 6 rounds,



Round 6 Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

@Hillybadlines won this round with 865 points and walks away with a Line Elite Dropper Post and Line Pro Cockpit. After 6 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 4498 points.

Round 7 La Bresse, France



won this round with 935 points and walks away with a Line Pro Wheelset . After 7 rounds,



Round 7 La Bresse, France

@juanpedro94 won this round with 935 points and walks away with a Line Pro Wheelset. After 7 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 5268 points.

World Championships Lenzerheide, Switzerland



had the most points with 835 for this round and walks away with 4 Bontrager Tires & a 1300 Lumen Ion Pro Light . After the final round, it's

@robcartwheel had the most points with 835 for this round and walks away with. After the final round, it's @AdamOdh who finishes as the overall winner.