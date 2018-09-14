FANTASY

Final Results: DH Fantasy League - Who Won the Limited Edition Trek Session 9.9?

Sep 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


It's been an exciting World Cup season, and we can't believe it's already over. There were 21,921 of you that played along throughout the year, but in the end, there can be only one. So, who is the overall DH Fantasy League winner?


Overall Winner: 2018 DH Fantasy League
7 World Cups + World Champs

@AdamOdh

CONGRATULATIONS @AdamOdh on consistently predicting podium finishers throughout the year! After all 7 rounds and the World Championships, @AdamOdh is your overall winner and takes home the Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. Now, what brand is going to snap him up as a sports marketing specialist?



@AdamOdh's World Champs team.

The champion of the Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League is the only person other than Gee Atherton who will get a bike with this limited edition exclusive paint scheme. More photos and detail on the spec here.

bigquotesCongratulations Adam! Nice work on the season. (I’m not going to tell you what place I finished the year.) You’re gonna love your new bike. As good as that custom paint scheme looks in pictures, it looks even better in person. It’s a real head turner. Also, we’re going to sweeten things just a bit more and hop you up to a Session 9.9 29er. Let’s get you on the latest, greatest big wheeler with the most incredible paint scheme possible. Well played Adam! Go enjoy that bike!Travis Ott, Trek Mountain Bike Marketing


We sent Adam some questions to find out what winning this bike means to him:

What was your initial reaction when you found out you had won?


Adam: I still can't believe it. I've been watching every World Cup since 2008 and this year was special one. The last two races I knew would be a tight battle, so I took the risk of changing teams, which resulted losing many points to @luggz83 in La Bresse. Neko Mullaly broke his hand (healing vibes) and Joe Smith crashed, so after that I need to take even more risk. The blackout period help me a lot – it was kind of like a poker game. Hope we will see another Fantasy League next year. Thanks Pinkbike and Trek Bikes – playing fantasy league and watching World Cups its next level!


What do you think about getting a new bike?


Adam: I'm stoked to try out this modern geometry thing and new wheel size! I got my Nukeproof Scalp equipped with 26-inch wheels and I've never ridden downhill on 27.5 wheels. I thought maybe I'd try 29er for downhill in a few years to feel the significant difference in wheel size but 26 was fun for me and I was not complaining at all. The paint scheme is so sick too. I'm from Poland and for me winning that bike is kind of like getting my own unique bike for World Champs designed around the Polish flag. So when I'm looking at the colour scheme, that is what excites me the most!



With Adam coming from behind after Round 7 in 3454th to finish 1st, World Championships turned the leaderboard on its head. We can't wait to get back at it for 2019 - this year proved there's hope even if you're not in the top 10 after each round!


Round 1
Losinj, Croatia

@MoonboyMTB had the most points with 915 for this round and walks away with a Bontrager Line Pro wheelset.

Watch the recap show from Round 1 with Cam McCaul here.
Bontrager Line Pro Wheelset




Round 2
Fort WIlliam, Scotland

@anarhichas had the most points with 845 for this round and walks away with 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires (value $750 USD). After two rounds, @BenParfitterole is leading the overall with 1525 points.

Watch the recap show from Round 2 with Cam McCaul here.
round 2 prizing




Round 3
Leogang, Austria

@Quinny85 won this round with 955 points and walks away with Bontrager Rally MIPS Helmet and a Bontrager Ion 800 R / Flare R Light Set. After 3 rounds, @lerouge is leading the overall with 2254 points.

Watch the recap show from Round 3 with Cam McCaul here.




Round 4
Val di Sole, Italy

@Bruccio won this round with 1070 points and walks away with Bontrager TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump & a Rapid Pack. After 4 rounds, @Anarhichas is leading the overall with 3155 points.

Watch the recap show from Round 4 with Cam McCaul here.
Round 4 Prizing




Round 5
Vallnord, Andorra

@xavieret won this round with 945 points and walks away with Bontrager Flatline Mountain Bike Shoes & Line Nylon Pedals. After 5 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 3785 points.

Watch the recap show from Round 5 with Cam McCaul here.
Round 5 prizing




Round 6
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

@Hillybadlines won this round with 865 points and walks away with a Line Elite Dropper Post and Line Pro Cockpit. After 6 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 4498 points.

Watch the recap show from Round 6 with Cam McCaul here.




Round 7
La Bresse, France

@juanpedro94 won this round with 935 points and walks away with a Line Pro Wheelset. After 7 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 5268 points.

Watch the recap show from Round 6 with Cam McCaul here.
Bontrager Line Pro Wheelset




World Championships
Lenzerheide, Switzerland

@robcartwheel had the most points with 835 for this round and walks away with 4 Bontrager Tires & a 1300 Lumen Ion Pro Light. After the final round, it's @AdamOdh who finishes as the overall winner.


You can see how you did in the Global ranking here.

Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes

MENTIONS: @trek


Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
120683 views
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
61223 views
First Ride: Yeti's New SB130
52838 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
50828 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
46338 views
Results: Lenzerheide XCO World Championships 2018
44861 views
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
44857 views
Bike Check: Geoff Kabush's Enduro-fied Yeti SB130
40057 views

23 Comments

  • + 35
 This wa actually a fantastic contest, thank you pinkbike and all the companies that pitched in
  • + 8
 It made everything much more exciting this year, way better than just picking top 3 and hoping to match it up. Way to go Pinkbike, can't wait for next year.
  • + 4
 Fantasy dh was awesome. Thanks Pinkbike. next year, though, can the salaries reset after each round (like DraftKings/FanDuel)? it would force people to change it up from round to round and not sit on the guys that were undervalued before week 1. I really thought Gwin was going to win World Champs, but his value is so high, it didn't make sense to build around him when you could get Loic, Danny, and Amaury.
  • + 1
 What if the value of the riders you had in your roster would increase and you end up having more than 1,500,000$ worth of riders? That would be a problem to deal with. I agree with you though, I think almost everyone since the mid season has had Pierron in their team (me included)
  • + 1
 @crashtor: You would pick the roster each week as their salaries are adjusted based off current standings, prior results at that track, coming back from injury, etc.
  • + 6
 When should the rest of us expect our participation chainrings, PB?
  • + 7
 That session is gorgeous
  • + 2
 The race between @Luggz83 and @adamOdh was tighter than the final result between Stevie Smith and Gee
  • + 1
 I lived and died with Team USA. Next year....next year. If we can keep them from breaking themselves off on the kicker ramp!
  • + 3
 Looks like a session... for @AdamOdh! Well done!
  • + 3
 Way to go @AdamOdh!
  • + 1
 Il second that
  • + 2
 Thanks Pinkbike. That was fun. Enduro too next year?
  • + 1
 Smile
  • + 1
 And XC?
  • + 2
 Congrats to the winner! Sweet prizes, PB and Trek!
  • + 1
 Still cant get over it, that i had the same amount of points as pedro from peru and lost the random draw.
  • + 1
 Pretty satisfied with 24th overall though
  • + 2
 Goal for next year: do better than 106,865,732nd place.
  • + 1
 Well done all winners epic slog to the finish better luck to all next year ????
  • + 1
 Nice work! Thanks Pinkbike!
  • + 1
 Lucky bastard.
  • + 1
 Jastrzębie Zdrój!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.062145
Mobile Version of Website