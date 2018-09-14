Final Results: DH Fantasy League - Who Won the Limited Edition Trek Session 9.9?

It's been an exciting World Cup season, and we can't believe it's already over. There were 21,921 of you that played along throughout the year, but in the end, there can be only one
. So, who is the overall DH Fantasy League winner?
Overall Winner: 2018 DH Fantasy League
7 World Cups + World ChampsCONGRATULATIONS @AdamOdh
on consistently predicting podium finishers throughout the year! After all 7 rounds and the World Championships, @AdamOdh
is your overall winner and takes home the Trek Session 9.9 complete bike
with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. Now, what brand is going to snap him up as a sports marketing specialist?
@AdamOdh's World Champs team.
The champion of the Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League is the only person other than Gee Atherton who will get a bike with this limited edition exclusive paint scheme. More photos and detail on the spec here
.
|Congratulations Adam! Nice work on the season. (I’m not going to tell you what place I finished the year.) You’re gonna love your new bike. As good as that custom paint scheme looks in pictures, it looks even better in person. It’s a real head turner. Also, we’re going to sweeten things just a bit more and hop you up to a Session 9.9 29er. Let’s get you on the latest, greatest big wheeler with the most incredible paint scheme possible. Well played Adam! Go enjoy that bike!—Travis Ott, Trek Mountain Bike Marketing
We sent Adam some questions to find out what winning this bike means to him:
What was your initial reaction when you found out you had won?Adam:
I still can't believe it. I've been watching every World Cup since 2008 and this year was special one. The last two races I knew would be a tight battle, so I took the risk of changing teams, which resulted losing many points to @luggz83
in La Bresse. Neko Mullaly broke his hand (healing vibes) and Joe Smith crashed, so after that I need to take even more risk. The blackout period help me a lot – it was kind of like a poker game. Hope we will see another Fantasy League next year. Thanks Pinkbike and Trek Bikes – playing fantasy league and watching World Cups its next level!
What do you think about getting a new bike? Adam:
I'm stoked to try out this modern geometry thing and new wheel size! I got my Nukeproof Scalp equipped with 26-inch wheels and I've never ridden downhill on 27.5 wheels. I thought maybe I'd try 29er for downhill in a few years to feel the significant difference in wheel size but 26 was fun for me and I was not complaining at all. The paint scheme is so sick too. I'm from Poland and for me winning that bike is kind of like getting my own unique bike for World Champs designed around the Polish flag. So when I'm looking at the colour scheme, that is what excites me the most!
With Adam coming from behind after Round 7 in 3454th to finish 1st, World Championships turned the leaderboard on its head. We can't wait to get back at it for 2019 - this year proved there's hope even if you're not in the top 10 after each round!
Round 1Losinj, Croatia@MoonboyMTB
had the most points with 915 for this round and walks away with a Bontrager Line Pro wheelset
.
Watch the recap show from Round 1 with Cam McCaul here
.
Round 2Fort WIlliam, Scotland@anarhichas
had the most points with 845 for this round and walks away with 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires
(value $750 USD). After two rounds, @BenParfitterole
is leading the overall with 1525 points.
Watch the recap show from Round 2 with Cam McCaul here
.
Round 3Leogang, Austria@Quinny85
won this round with 955 points and walks away with Bontrager Rally MIPS Helmet and a Bontrager Ion 800 R / Flare R Light Set
. After 3 rounds, @lerouge
is leading the overall with 2254 points.
Watch the recap show from Round 3 with Cam McCaul here
.
Round 4Val di Sole, Italy@Bruccio
won this round with 1070 points and walks away with Bontrager TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump & a Rapid Pack
. After 4 rounds, @Anarhichas
is leading the overall with 3155 points.
Watch the recap show from Round 4 with Cam McCaul here
.
Round 5Vallnord, Andorra@xavieret
won this round with 945 points and walks away with Bontrager Flatline Mountain Bike Shoes & Line Nylon Pedals
. After 5 rounds, @luggz83
is leading the overall with 3785 points.
Watch the recap show from Round 5 with Cam McCaul here
.
Round 6Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada@Hillybadlines
won this round with 865 points and walks away with a Line Elite Dropper Post and Line Pro Cockpit
. After 6 rounds, @luggz83
is leading the overall with 4498 points.
Watch the recap show from Round 6 with Cam McCaul here
.
Round 7La Bresse, France@juanpedro94
won this round with 935 points and walks away with a Line Pro Wheelset
. After 7 rounds, @luggz83
is leading the overall with 5268 points.
Watch the recap show from Round 6 with Cam McCaul here
.
World ChampionshipsLenzerheide, Switzerland@robcartwheel
had the most points with 835 for this round and walks away with 4 Bontrager Tires & a 1300 Lumen Ion Pro Light
. After the final round, it's @AdamOdh
who finishes as the overall winner.
You can see how you did in the Global ranking here
.
