FANTASY

DH Fantasy League Updated For Round 2 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018

Jun 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes

The results are in for Round #2 of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Check how you did in the Global ranking here.




@anarhichas had the most points with 845 for this round and walks away with 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires (value $750 USD).
round 2 prizing

After two rounds, @BenParfitterole is leading the overall with 1525 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.



Starting now, right up until Qualifying before the next event, you can make as many changes to your team as you like to have a better chance at winning the next round. Your changes will be restricted by your available budget of a fictional $1.5 million. To make changes select EDIT TEAM button and then select the rider you wish to change. Then choose your new rider from the drop down list.

It's not too late to join if you haven't yet. There's prizing available for every round, and we'll announce round 3 prizes shortly.

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
101261 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
90755 views
Spotted: New Santa Cruz V10?
77907 views
Review: Ibis Ripmo
58894 views
Santa Cruz's New V10 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018
54942 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
53622 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
53262 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
51319 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 I am terrible at this.
  • + 1
 Me too man, me too
  • + 1
 Yikes I flopped. Hope to do better next round and get the in the top 3? Maybe.
  • + 1
 Made up about 9000 places! I was lucky this round...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024210
Mobile Version of Website