DH Fantasy League Updated For Round 3 - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

Jun 11, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
The results are in for Round #3 of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Check how you did in the Global ranking here.

Quinny85's Round #3 team
Bontrager Rally MIPS Mountain Bike Helmet

@Quinny85 won this round with 955 points and walks away with Bontrager Rally MIPS Helmet and a Bontrager Ion 800 R / Flare R Light Set (value $289.98 USD).

After 3 rounds, @lerouge is leading the overall with 2254 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.



Starting now, right up until Qualifying before the next event, you can make as many changes to your team as you like to have a better chance at winning the next round. Your changes will be restricted by your available budget of a fictional $1.5 million. To make changes select EDIT TEAM button and then select the rider you wish to change. Then choose your new rider from the drop down list.

It's not too late to join if you haven't yet. There's prizing available for every round, and we'll announce round 4 prizes shortly.

Good luck!


5 Comments

  • + 1
 I thought I had this thing won until Luca crashed. WHY!?!?!? Seriously though, the parity this year (especially on the Women's side) is making for a great season!
  • + 1
 This year is proving to be a little difficult to predict which is awesome! Really enjoying this years racing
  • + 1
 Been waiting very anxiously for this post
  • + 2
 Top 200! Savage
  • + 1
 1.5mil isn't as much as it sounds!!

