FANTASY

DH Fantasy League Updated for Round 4 - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2018

Jul 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes

The results are in for Round #4 of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Check how you did in the Global ranking here.

Bruccio's Round #4 team
Round 4 Prizing

@Bruccio won this round with 1070 points and walks away with Bontrager TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump & a Rapid Pack (value $180 USD).

After 4 rounds, @Anarhichas is leading the overall with 3155 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.



Starting now, right up until Qualifying before the next event, you can make as many changes to your team as you like to have a better chance at winning the next round. Your changes will be restricted by your available budget of a fictional $1.5 million. To make changes select EDIT TEAM button and then select the rider you wish to change. Then choose your new rider from the drop down list.

It's not too late to join if you haven't yet. There's prizing available for every round, and we'll announce round 4 prizes shortly.

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
146815 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
106486 views
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
82709 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
78169 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
77934 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
66793 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
59883 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
46189 views

8 Comments

  • + 7
 i guess i'll be riding back to the 90ies with tha fanny pack Big Grin The pump is sick, now i have no excuses gotta go fully tubeless
  • + 1
 Congratulations buddy, one things for sure, I ain’t gonna win that session, but in reality who wants a bike that looks like a....
  • + 1
 @sewer-rat: thanks m8
  • + 3
 sweet, i moved up 4000 places lol
  • + 2
 A lot of people had 1070 points, how did you decide who won?
  • + 1
 It must be Illuminati
  • + 1
 Random drawing... check the rules.
  • + 2
 There were 22 people who had the top score, we random picked.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027069
Mobile Version of Website