DH Fantasy League Updated for Round 5 - Vallnord World Cup DH 2018

Jul 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes

The results are in for Round #5 of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Check how you did in the Global ranking here.

@xavieret's Round 5 team
Round 5 prizing

@xavieret won this round with 945 points and walks away with Bontrager Flatline Mountain Bike Shoes & Line Nylon Pedals (value $190 USD).

After 5 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 3785 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.



Starting now, right up until Qualifying before the next event, you can make as many changes to your team as you like to have a better chance at winning the next round. Your changes will be restricted by your available budget of a fictional $1.5 million. To make changes select EDIT TEAM button and then select the rider you wish to change. Then choose your new rider from the drop down list.

It's not too late to join if you haven't yet. There's prizing available for every round, and we'll announce round 6 prizes shortly.

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


9 Comments

  • + 1
 Forgot to update my team again, but all of them got some points so I'm happy. Good work team!
  • - 1
 How comes i didn‘t win anything? I have exactly the same team and points as the winner? Anyone here who can explain this? Cheerz
  • + 1
 I think that they do a draw with the winners
  • + 1
 Pretty sure that they just pick somebody at random, when there is multiple people with the top score
  • + 1
 read the rules
  • + 1
 I guess they pick the player with the highest overall score if there are more players with the same amount of points for a round.
  • + 1
 Ooooooh so close.... Only 261 points away from winning this week.
  • + 1
 Got 0 Points for Edward Masters??? Even though he came in 9th?? Errorrrrr
  • + 1
 Come on Bruni!

