DH Fantasy League Updated for Round 6 - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2018

Aug 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes

The results are in for Round #6 of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Check how you did in the Global ranking here.

@Hillybadlines Round 6 team

@Hillybadlines won this round with 865 points and walks away with a Line Elite Dropper Post and Line Pro Cockpit.

After 6 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 4498 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.



Starting now, right up until Qualifying before the next event, you can make as many changes to your team as you like to have a better chance at winning the next round. Your changes will be restricted by your available budget of a fictional $1.5 million. To make changes select EDIT TEAM button and then select the rider you wish to change. Then choose your new rider from the drop down list.

It's not too late to join if you haven't yet. There's prizing available for every round, and we'll announce round 7 prizes shortly.

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


