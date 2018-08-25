FANTASY

DH Fantasy League Updated for Round 7 - La Bresse World Cup DH 2018

Aug 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
The results are in for Round #7 of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Check how you did in the Global ranking here.

@juanpedro94 Round 7 team

@juanpedro94 won this round with 935 points and walks away with a Line Pro Wheelset.

After 7 rounds, @luggz83 is leading the overall with 5268 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.



Starting now, right up until Qualifying before the next event, you can make as many changes to your team as you like to have a better chance at winning the next round. Your changes will be restricted by your available budget of a fictional $1.5 million. To make changes select EDIT TEAM button and then select the rider you wish to change. Then choose your new rider from the drop down list.

It's not too late to join if you haven't yet. There's prizing available for every round, and we'll announce round 7 prizes shortly.

Good luck!


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Damn missed it out of the hat! 935, Maes, Macdonald, Pierron, Walker (NZ), R Atherton and Hrastnik.
  • + 1
 Hmmm. Who had that team!?

