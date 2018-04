DH Fantasy League Updates - Just a Few Days Left to Create Your Team

3-Day Blackout Period

Unlimited Trades

We're heading into the home stretch of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. So far over 13 thousand Pinkbike readers have picked their dream DH World Cup team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 and other prizes ! Since we announced the fantasy league we've tweaked a few things, so read on to increase your chances.In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that youare shoulder-hopping your choices.To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working,change your whole team out after every race.