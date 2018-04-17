FANTASY

DH Fantasy League Updates - Just a Few Days Left to Create Your Team

Apr 17, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes

We're heading into the home stretch of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. So far over 13 thousand Pinkbike readers have picked their dream DH World Cup team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 and other prizes! Since we announced the fantasy league we've tweaked a few things, so read on to increase your chances.


3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Race Face, Norco, SRAM, Trek, Chromag, Jenson, Specialized, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Fantasy League trash talk

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin and show Dave in accounting who's boss (sorry Dave).

Cam McCaul Recap Show

Cam is a secret World Cup fiend and will be joining us each week post-race to break down all the action.

DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with a limited edition paint scheme.


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.


2 Comments

  • + 2
 Please either put a shortcut to the fantasy league on your homepage or make the existing shortcut easier to find!
  • + 1
 Cam - it's no longer a secret. Paul - I'm going to crush you like an empty can of PBR

Post a Comment



