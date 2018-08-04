DH Final Results: US Open of MTB 2018

350 miles south of Mount Sainte Anne and across the border in Vermont, the 2018 US Open went down at Killington Mountain. An absolute downpour overnight left racers with a technical mudslide of epic proportions. A course to rival any World Cup track, crashes were aplenty, and fans were in for a carnage treat. Those few who made a clean run down from the top of the gondola topped the podium, but many were left to start dreaming for next year, and perhaps a Killington World Cup in the future...?Men
1st. MULALLY Neko 4:54.754
2nd. FREW Jackson +6.227
3rd. MASTERS Wyn +14.926
4th. LEIVSSON Isak +16.305
5th. KERR Bernard +18.035Women
1st. VERBEECK Vaea 6:59.231
2nd. SKALWOLD Ella +8.074
3rd. RONNING Frida Helena +8.726
4th. SORIANO Samantha +20.195
5th. PAGEAU Rachel +26.992FULL RESULTS:
