DH Final Results: US Open of MTB 2018

350 miles south of Mount Sainte Anne and across the border in Vermont, the 2018 US Open went down at Killington Mountain. An absolute downpour overnight left racers with a technical mudslide of epic proportions. A course to rival any World Cup track, crashes were aplenty, and fans were in for a carnage treat. Those few who made a clean run down from the top of the gondola topped the podium, but many were left to start dreaming for next year, and perhaps a Killington World Cup in the future...?

Men

1st. MULALLY Neko 4:54.754
2nd. FREW Jackson +6.227
3rd. MASTERS Wyn +14.926
4th. LEIVSSON Isak +16.305
5th. KERR Bernard +18.035


Women

1st. VERBEECK Vaea 6:59.231
2nd. SKALWOLD Ella +8.074
3rd. RONNING Frida Helena +8.726
4th. SORIANO Samantha +20.195
5th. PAGEAU Rachel +26.992


13 Comments

  • + 9
 Neko is rippin! Sick job. Awesome to see wyn showed up and got it done as well
  • + 6
 Wyn!
  • + 1
 Hope @Hanson207 aka Seth Hanson lands a full ride next season. He is killing it and working his butt off. If he's not on his bike, he's asleep.
  • + 1
 Yeah Jackson! Met this guy en route to Andorra WC, great dude with a super supportive mom!
  • + 1
 For those of you who remember Amanda Batty, note she is on 'Team FastTits'.
  • + 1
 She's in traction right now FYI
  • + 1
 Great work Neko. Isak running with the big boys. Sean Leader for the best sponsor.
  • + 1
 WTG Neko...Good to see Wyn on the box too...
  • + 1
 Long course or slow course?
  • + 1
 Nearly 2 miles long.
  • + 1
 Both it looks like. I just googled and clicked on "Neko Mulally course preview 2018 US Open DH". Really fresh natural track, lots of grass, lots of armored rock sections, man made rock gardens, and vegetation.
  • + 1
 Long, greasy, and technical! Lots of carnage. Super fun to spectate, and a great event for the USA!
  • + 1
 Great work Nik

