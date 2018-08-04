DH Final Results: US Open of MTB 2018

Men

Women

FULL RESULTS:

Mentions:

350 miles south of Mount Sainte Anne and across the border in Vermont, the 2018 US Open went down at Killington Mountain. An absolute downpour overnight left racers with a technical mudslide of epic proportions. A course to rival any World Cup track, crashes were aplenty, and fans were in for a carnage treat. Those few who made a clean run down from the top of the gondola topped the podium, but many were left to start dreaming for next year, and perhaps a Killington World Cup in the future...?1st. MULALLY Neko 4:54.7542nd. FREW Jackson +6.2273rd. MASTERS Wyn +14.9264th. LEIVSSON Isak +16.3055th. KERR Bernard +18.0351st. VERBEECK Vaea 6:59.2312nd. SKALWOLD Ella +8.0743rd. RONNING Frida Helena +8.7264th. SORIANO Samantha +20.1955th. PAGEAU Rachel +26.992