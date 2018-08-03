RACING

DH Qualifying Results: US Open of MTB 2018

Aug 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Newly crowned Canadian Champ Vaea Verbeek about to get her tuck on through one of the high speed but flatter sections in the middle of the track.



Men

1. Neko MULALLY
2. Connor FEARON
3. Jackson FREW
4. Vige GAETAN
5. Max MORGAN

Women

1. Samantha SORIANO
2. Rachel PAGEAU
3. Vaea VERBEECK
4. Frida Helena RONNING
5. Mazie HAYDEN


FULL RESULTS:



Photos from practice can be found here.

  • + 0
 Those are some huge gaps! Samantha Soriano up by 25 seconds, Connor and Neko in a class of their own as well. Neko just crushes it on home soil, I cant wait for it to translate to the world cup.
  • - 1
 well it looks like everyone got lucky that i packed my bags and went home because my strava said i was running mid 2s down that lame golf cart path they call a race course
  • + 0
 Go Connor! Win on US soil!

