DH Qualifying Results: US Open of MTB 2018
Aug 3, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Men
1. Neko MULALLY
2. Connor FEARON
3. Jackson FREW
4. Vige GAETAN
5. Max MORGAN
Women
1. Samantha SORIANO
2. Rachel PAGEAU
3. Vaea VERBEECK
4. Frida Helena RONNING
5. Mazie HAYDEN
FULL RESULTS:
Photos from practice can be found
here.
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 0
Albatrosse
(25 mins ago)
Those are some huge gaps! Samantha Soriano up by 25 seconds, Connor and Neko in a class of their own as well. Neko just crushes it on home soil, I cant wait for it to translate to the world cup.
[Reply]
- 1
schralpknobslikecornonthecob
(25 mins ago)
well it looks like everyone got lucky that i packed my bags and went home because my strava said i was running mid 2s down that lame golf cart path they call a race course
[Reply]
+ 0
Eden4
(50 mins ago)
Go Connor! Win on US soil!
[Reply]
