Camille Balanche Confirms 2 More Years on Dorval AM

Nov 26, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Reigning downhill World Champion, Camille Balanche, has confirmed she will be racing with the Dorval AM team for another 2 years.

Balanche announced she was joining the Dorval team at the end of the 2019 season after racing her first full season as a privateer when she had earned 2 podiums and a second-place at Crankworx Innsbruck.


The Swiss rider more than justified her place in the squad as she was crowned World Champion in the snow and slop of Leogang. She also won the Swiss National Championship two weeks later and topped the season off with four strong World Cup top tens on her way to eighth in the overall standings. She also won one round of the French Cup in Metabief earlier in the season.

bigquotesStoked to be on board with Team Dorval x Commencal Bikes for another 2 years!Camille Balanche

Camille Balanche deserved every ounce of that champagne.

From her Instagram post confirming the news, it looks like Camille and the rest of the team will be racing on Commencal bikes again next year too. There's currently no news on the rest of Balanche's teammates - Melvyn Baillon, Lauryne Chappaz, Benoit Coulanges, Monika Hrastnik, Jules Picod, Baptiste Pierron, Emile Rilat and Mariana Salazar.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Camille Balanche DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Field Test: Trail & Enduro Bikes
101692 views
Field Test: 2021 Giant Trance X - Computer Controlled Climbing Convenience
50289 views
Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike
46882 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Announces Recall on Some 2020 Aluminum Nomad, Bronson, 5010, & Furtado Models
40704 views
Ducati Widens Its e-MTB Range with New 170mm Travel TK-01RR
40151 views
Field Test: 2021 Salsa Blackthorn - Purple Singletrack Eater
39759 views
Bike Check: Rob Warner's Quotable, Repsol Honda Inspired E-Sommet
38835 views
Video: Friday Fails #145
29123 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Thumbs up to Dorval to have such a strong women line-up, they have 3 top ten women on their team!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007686
Mobile Version of Website