Camille Balanche Confirms 2 More Years on Dorval AM

Reigning downhill World Champion, Camille Balanche, has confirmed she will be racing with the Dorval AM team for another 2 years.
Balanche announced she was joining the Dorval team at the end of the 2019 season
after racing her first full season as a privateer when she had earned 2 podiums and a second-place at Crankworx Innsbruck.
The Swiss rider more than justified her place in the squad as she was crowned World Champion in the snow and slop of Leogang. She also won the Swiss National Championship two weeks later and topped the season off with four strong World Cup top tens on her way to eighth in the overall standings. She also won one round of the French Cup in Metabief earlier in the season.
|Stoked to be on board with Team Dorval x Commencal Bikes for another 2 years!—Camille Balanche
From her Instagram post confirming the news, it looks like Camille and the rest of the team will be racing on Commencal bikes again next year too. There's currently no news on the rest of Balanche's teammates - Melvyn Baillon, Lauryne Chappaz, Benoit Coulanges, Monika Hrastnik, Jules Picod, Baptiste Pierron, Emile Rilat and Mariana Salazar.
