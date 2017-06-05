Pinkbike.com
Winning Runs: Fort William DH World Cup - Video
Jun 5, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Follow
Following
Greg Minnaar's Winning Run
Tracey Hannah's Winning Run
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
gooutsidetoday
(21 mins ago)
Smooth is fast. Fast is smooth. Minaar is a legend
[Reply]
- 1
eswebster
(41 mins ago)
Watching someone walk a bike for 15 straight seconds in a race is a bit of a letdown.... compared to what I was expecting. The mud looked nasty but I'd think someone could navigate it. Minnaar made it look damn easy...
[Reply]
+ 1
Bombscarebaird
(12 mins ago)
Someone and most likely not you. Manon would destroy most guys on here.
[Reply]
+ 2
beatjumper
(46 mins ago)
I was hoping they were pov's. I've already seen these.
[Reply]
