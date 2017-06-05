VIDEOS

Winning Runs: Fort William DH World Cup - Video

Jun 5, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
Greg Minnaar's Winning Run



Tracey Hannah's Winning Run






4 Comments

  • + 2
 Smooth is fast. Fast is smooth. Minaar is a legend
  • - 1
 Watching someone walk a bike for 15 straight seconds in a race is a bit of a letdown.... compared to what I was expecting. The mud looked nasty but I'd think someone could navigate it. Minnaar made it look damn easy...
  • + 1
 Someone and most likely not you. Manon would destroy most guys on here.
  • + 2
 I was hoping they were pov's. I've already seen these.

