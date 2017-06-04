RACING

DH World Cup Round 2, Fort William - Livestream

Jun 2, 2017
by Florian Gärtner  

Livestream Elite Men

CEST: 4pm
CAN/USA: 7am (PDT) 10am (EDT)
BST: 3pm
Hong Kong: 10pm
Australia: 12am (Sydney)
New Zealand: 2am (Auckland)
Livestream Elite Women

CEST: 2pm
CAN/USA: 5am (PDT) 8am (EDT)
BST: 1pm
Hong Kong: 8pm
Australia: 10pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 12am (Auckland)


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Tick tock, tick tock...

