DH World Cup Round 2, Fort William - Livestream
Jun 2, 2017
by
Florian Gärtner
Livestream Elite Men
CEST: 4pm
CAN/USA: 7am (PDT) 10am (EDT)
BST: 3pm
Hong Kong: 10pm
Australia: 12am (Sydney)
New Zealand: 2am (Auckland)
Livestream Elite Women
CEST: 2pm
CAN/USA: 5am (PDT) 8am (EDT)
BST: 1pm
Hong Kong: 8pm
Australia: 10pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 12am (Auckland)
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
robwhynot
(5 mins ago)
Tick tock, tick tock...
