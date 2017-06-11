VIDEOS

DH World Cup Round 3, Leogang - Livestream

Jun 10, 2017
by Florian Gärtner  



Livestream Elite Men


CEST: 3pm
CAN/USA: 6am (PDT) 9am (EDT)
BST: 2pm
China: 9pm (Beijing)
Australia: 11pm (Sydney)
New Zealand 1am on June 12 (Auckland)

Livestream Elite Women


CEST: 1pm
CAN/USA: 4am (PDT) 7am (EDT)
BST: 12pm
China: 7pm (Beijing)
Australia: 9pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 11pm (Auckland)




