VIDEOS
DH World Cup Round 3, Leogang - Livestream
Jun 10, 2017
by
Florian Gärtner
Livestream Elite Men
CEST: 3pm
CAN/USA: 6am (PDT) 9am (EDT)
BST: 2pm
China: 9pm (Beijing)
Australia: 11pm (Sydney)
New Zealand 1am on June 12 (Auckland)
Livestream Elite Women
CEST: 1pm
CAN/USA: 4am (PDT) 7am (EDT)
BST: 12pm
China: 7pm (Beijing)
Australia: 9pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 11pm (Auckland)
@redbullbike
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
joel4
(26 mins ago)
I love it!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
bat-fastard
(36 mins ago)
Sad to say have really lost interest in the WC.. I want to see real downhill and hear Rob ungagged again..
[Reply]
