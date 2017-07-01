RACING

DH World Cup Round 4, Vallnord - Livestream

Jul 1, 2017
by Florian Gärtner  

Livestream Elite Men
CEST: 3pm
USA: 6am (PDT) 9am (EDT)
BST: 2pm
Australia: 11pm
New Zealand 1am on July 2
Livestream Elite Women
CEST: 1pm
USA: 4am (PDT) 7am (EDT)
BST: 12pm
Australia: 9pm (Sydney)
New Zealand: 11pm


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


5 Comments

  • + 2
 Redbull how about some junior highlights with in the coverage.
  • + 1
 Well having an idea want it takes to get live stream, yes may be some problems
  • + 1
 Is the race today,not Sunday?
  • + 1
 "we're having technical difficulties" - Redbull, every live event.
  • + 1
 split 2 is a key

Post a Comment



