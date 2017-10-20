PRESS RELEASES

DH World Cup Yearbook 2017 Out Now

Oct 20, 2017
by James McKnight  
Hurly Burly – The 2017 Downhill World Cup and Champs Yearbook – Launches Today

One year and eight epic DH World Cup and Champs races since the launch of our first downhill yearbook, Hurly Burly 2017 goes on sale with another dose of mind-blowing action images and detailed reporting.


Hurly Burly Downhill Yearbook 2017.


Hurly Burly documents the entire 2017 UCI DH World Cup and Champs season across 220 pages of high quality print (204 pages of editorial, 16 advertising) with a blow-by-blow account of the dramatic race season that took the tour from a frosty start in Europe to a tropical end in Australia, including all the battles, victories, weather and – dare we say it – punctures along the way.

The yearbook’s pages are graced with the stunning photography of Sven Martin, Boris Beyer and Sebastian Schieck, with reporting, comment and contributions from some of the sport’s prominent observers. The book is compiled and produced by James McKnight of Misspent Summers (Deathgrip Book and Eskapee Anthology), with layout by Chris Jones of Jones Design Create.


Hurly Burly Downhill Yearbook 2017.
Hurly Burly Downhill Yearbook 2017.

Priced at £15 (GB Sterling), shipping is free for UK deliveries, and an additional £5 at checkout for worldwide post. Delivery times are estimated at 3-5 working days for the UK; 6-10 working days for Europe; and 10-15 working days for rest of world. Orders will start to leave our UK distributor on Monday (23/10/17).

To celebrate the launch, we’re offering a 10% discount until the end of Sunday Oct 22 – just enter ‘10PERCENT’ at the checkout. Because we love you as much as we love downhill racing…

On sale now at downhillyearbook.com!

Downhill Yearbook 2017

by MisspentSummers
Views: 2,502    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Hurly Burly Downhill Yearbook 2017.

MENTIONS: @MisspentSummers


41 Comments

  • + 31
 Now i need a coffee table...
  • + 22
 Call Kramer.
  • + 17
 Roost pic on the cover. ***TRIGGERED***
  • - 20
flag scott-townes (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 People tend to be attracted to what looks cool or great but forget that in reality, 99% of the time, its a dick move that ruins something good for everyone else...


... and that's why Trump is president.
  • + 17
 Is it possible for an American to see an article and NOT try and start a conversation about their country? I swear yous can take any topic and somehow start talking about America
  • + 4
 @scott-townes: So you think the guy with the #1 plate and the rainbow jersey doesn't know how to corner? That looks to me like a high speed corner on a track that is completely blown out.
  • - 1
 @sooboyki: Well he and other WC riders are part of the 1% exception, don't ya think?
  • + 0
 @scott-townes: yup - true!
  • + 2
 @scott-townes: Let it go man, this is a bike website.
  • + 12
 Pics look sweet, not sure I get the Hurly Burly name....
  • + 5
 Kind of rowdy. It's quite a British expression Smile Cheers
  • + 39
 "When shall we three meet again, in thunder, lightning, or in rain?

"When the Hurly Burly's done, when the battle's lost and won." – it's from Macbeth
  • + 10
 @paulaston: I knew you PB staff were over-edumacated
  • + 4
 @paulaston: My favourite piece of literature from high school English. I believe I have seen every film adaptation and will see any theatrical production of it if opportunity arises. The best was a performance (not really the right word but it will do) by the Spanish group La Fura dels Baus in Sydney in 2002 (or around then). The large audience was first allowed into a single room, had their tickets taken from them in a mildly forceful manner, and then we were herded into a large open and almost completely dark warehouse space. The play was performed amongst us as we were herded around the space by medium sized pieces of earth moving equipment, blood and guts was spilled on various stages, and we were constantly assaulted by loud music and sound effects. It seemed to go on for hours. My wife and I held on to each with grim determination throughout. I believe the intention was to provide us with the common folks' experience of the political machinations and ruin of the land that Macbeth's reign had brought about. I believe they succeeded. I imagine that for me, trying to ride down the WC DH track at Val di Sole would be a similar experience. Hurly burly is just about the perfect description I think.
  • - 4
flag DirtMcGuirk07 (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Lol for real, the names horrible! Barly Gnarly would of been so much better
  • + 4
 Haha, ordered before I read the full article so I missed the 10% discount. Anyway if it is as good as the first Hurly Burly or the Deathgrip book, it is well worth the full price anyway Smile .
  • + 1
 both of those are awesome! cant wait for this one!
  • + 4
 $19.79 US Dollar, $26.38 with shipping, as of current exchange. Looks like a great book.
  • + 5
 makes me miss dirt magazine
  • + 2
 Give Sender magazine a look
  • + 2
 @pugs241: do they ship to the US? ive seen some instagram post and it looks good!
  • + 1
 @pugs241: Is Sender available in shops? I miss dirt mag ????
  • + 2
 @laxguy: they should do,they say on the website international might be worth an email
  • + 1
 @McArdle: I think its order only but i'm not sure.
  • + 1
 @pugs241: gracias, sir. will do.
  • + 5
 Unfortunately the first few pages are compeletely wet :-)
  • + 2
 When I am gonna be able to get this thing signed?
  • + 1
 I hate to say it but............ That's the way DIRT Magazine used to look! That being said, looks killer.
  • + 2
 Irdering now, first one was awesome
  • + 2
 Reminds me of Dirt! mag. Those were the days.
  • + 1
 Your order is confirmed
We've accepted your order, and we're getting it ready
:-)
  • + 2
 Just got ours, 10% off if you get a shift on!
  • + 1
 Thanks for ordering!
  • + 1
 EWS Yearbook: "Well, it rained a bit......."
  • + 2
 Need.
  • + 1
 How do you get the 10% discount if paying with Paypal?
  • + 1
 Go through the whole check out process then when you get to payment chose PayPal
  • + 2
 You actually apply the discount code before you get redirected to PP - it's easy.
  • + 1
 I just read it like Jonnie5 so no need to buy it
  • + 1
 Trying to buy this but I'm getting hassled by my bank AND PayPal....
  • + 1
 OMG!!!

Post a Comment



