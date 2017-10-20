DH World Cup Yearbook 2017 Out Now

Hurly Burly – The 2017 Downhill World Cup and Champs Yearbook – Launches Today



One year and eight epic DH World Cup and Champs races since the launch of our first downhill yearbook , Hurly Burly 2017 goes on sale with another dose of mind-blowing action images and detailed reporting.





Hurly Burly documents the entire 2017 UCI DH World Cup and Champs season across 220 pages of high quality print (204 pages of editorial, 16 advertising) with a blow-by-blow account of the dramatic race season that took the tour from a frosty start in Europe to a tropical end in Australia, including all the battles, victories, weather and – dare we say it – punctures along the way.



The yearbook’s pages are graced with the stunning photography of Sven Martin, Boris Beyer and Sebastian Schieck, with reporting, comment and contributions from some of the sport’s prominent observers. The book is compiled and produced by James McKnight of Misspent Summers (Deathgrip Book and Eskapee Anthology), with layout by Chris Jones of Jones Design Create.









Priced at £15 (GB Sterling), shipping is free for UK deliveries, and an additional £5 at checkout for worldwide post. Delivery times are estimated at 3-5 working days for the UK; 6-10 working days for Europe; and 10-15 working days for rest of world. Orders will start to leave our UK distributor on Monday (23/10/17).To celebrate the launch, we’re offering a 10% discount until the end of Sunday Oct 22 – just enter ‘10PERCENT’ at the checkout. Because we love you as much as we love downhill racing…On sale now at downhillyearbook.com





