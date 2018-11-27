PRESS RELEASES

Hurly Burly Returns With 220 Pages of Premium World Cup Action

PRESS RELEASE: Misspent Summers

Hurly Burly 3, the complete 2018 downhill World Cup and Championships yearbook, is on sale now.

Following a breakthrough season of UCI World Cup and Championships racing that saw fresh faces atop many podiums, we are excited to launch our third yearbook, Hurly Burly 3.

From its sunny start in Croatia to a nail-biting end in Switzerland, including every story in-between, Hurly Burly 3 captures the entire 2018 UCI DH season in exceptional photography and detailed writing. Wild riding, landmark victories, champions crowned. All of this plus more across 220 pages of high-quality print

The book features seven World Cup rounds and one World Championships, all covered in detailed reports written by some of the sport's most prominent observers and illustrated with some of the best images of the season, captured by our photographers Sven Martin, Sebastian Schieck and Boris Beyer. Alongside the reporting, there are round-by-round results and standings sheets and eight side features and CathroVision columns that dissect the season and its stars.

Hurly Burly is produced and printed in the UK by a dedicated editorial team with decades of experience in the field. For 2018, long-term Dirt Magazine editor Mike Rose joined the production crew, as did photographer-filmmaker Ben Winder. The book is published by Misspent Summers. Needless to say, many cups of tea and late nights went into its making.

We had a lot of fun reliving the season while compiling Hurly Burly 3 and hope you will enjoy going back through all the action as much as we did!

Details: 220 pages. Dimensions 284 x 220mm. Produced and printed in the UK. The book costs £15 plus £2 postage and packaging for UK or £5 for overseas. Please see the purchase page on our website for delivery times – order ASAP for Christmas.

Get your copy at hurlyburlybook.com now.

