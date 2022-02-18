DHaRCO Announces 2022 Range

PRESS RELEASE: DHaRCO

The vibrant 2022 collection. Photo: Studio Two One.

What's new?

Revamped Gravity Pants

Gravity Pants in an array of colours! Photo: Studio Two One.

The All-New Gravity Gloves

Women's Gravity Gloves. Photo: Studio Two One.

Let’s get up to speed

We teamed up with the Commencal Muc-Off Downhill Team

Amaury Pierron / Commencal Muc-Off Team. Photo: Kéno Derleyn

Our family grew a little bigger!

We love Canada so much, we decided to set up there as well.

Over the years, we have consistently brought a new and refreshing look to the mountain bike world, and for 2022, that approach remains unchanged.What’s so different about this year, then? Well, we are going bigger in every way and providing more options for riders of all styles. Want loud and wild? You’re covered. Keen on something a bit more modest? No worries!With the new range, we’ve upgraded a few things to improve durability and functionality, as well as ensuring a nice cut to be comfortable on the bike. At the end of the day, the ultimate goal for DHaRCO is for riders to look as good as they feel, on and off the trails.In 2021, there were 3 different designs available in the Gravity Pants. This year, we’ve bumped those numbers up, offering both men and women 7 different colourways to choose from. The Gravity Pants have also had a little update. With a redesigned zipper on the left leg, and a tad more room for kneepads, the Gravity Pants are going to be your favourite pair when on the bike.Our gloves have a been a favourite amongst riders, so we’ve added a warmer option for those chilly days. The Gravity Gloves are a solid second skin, and will be lauching in January.Over the past couple of years, we’ve been working bloody hard behind the scenes. Here’s a few cool things we’ve been up to.The Commencal Muc-Off Downhill Team jumped on the party train, and stood proudly in DHaRCO gear on podiums nearly the entire way through the 2021 race season. We are moving into 2022 with our favourite flying Frenchies and we couldn’t be more stoked about it.The team at DHaRCO has always been small. Until this year, our team consisted of about 6 people, globally (seriously), but as we’ve grown, we knew it was time to expand. Our family is now just a little bit bigger, and it’s given us awesome opportunities to further encourage everyone to live No Ordinary Life.It’s no secret that Canada is the wonderland of mountain bikes. It holds a special place in our hearts, and we wanted Canadians to be able to shred in style as seamlessly and quickly as possible. This year, we opened up a fulfillment centre in Squamish, so be confident that you’re going to be seeing flamingos and palm trees all around Whistler.