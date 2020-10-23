Dharco Launch Kyle Strait Rampage Replica Jersey

Oct 23, 2020
As Rampage isn't going ahead this year, we wanted to do something special and are launching a replica of Kyle's jersey from last year.


Kyle has never missed an appearance at Rampage, competing in all fourteen events.

Incredibly he was only 14 years old at his debut in 2001, he went on to win the event in 2004 and again in 2013. He is a true legend of the sport and we are proud and honoured to have him in the DHaRCO family.



When we sat down with Kyle to make a Rampage Jersey he wanted something reminiscent of rattle snakes and white arms to keep cool and pop in the desert sun. This jersey rocked, and now there's a version available for everyone.

Find out more here.



