Dharco Announces Reversible Jersey

Apr 1, 2022
by DHaRCO  

The Double-Sided Jersey.
DHaRCO PRESENTS
The 2-Sided Jersey
Features new technology "Greatest, Rankest, Overwhelming Sensory System”, aka GROSS // Photo and video by Matt Staggs

Not sure what colour to wear?
Run out of washing liquid?
Are you a straight-up indecisive human being?
No more.

Behold the 2-Sided Jersey

The Double-Sided Jersey.

Designed with our patented GROSS Technology 'Greatest, Rankest, Overwhelming Sensory System', to cut down on laundry. One jersey, two styles, less washes - winning!
The double-sided jersey is double the style, and double the fun.

Watch the new product launch video to learn more!


Stay tuned as next up, we're working on the Double Sided Undies...both disgusting and awesome.

Double-Sided Underwear



