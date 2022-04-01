Dharco Announces Reversible Jersey

Not sure what colour to wear?

Run out of washing liquid?

Are you a straight-up indecisive human being?

No more.



Behold the 2-Sided Jersey

Designed with our patented GROSS Technology 'Greatest, Rankest, Overwhelming Sensory System', to cut down on laundry. One jersey, two styles, less washes - winning!The double-sided jersey is double the style, and double the fun.Watch the new product launch video to learn more!Stay tuned as next up, we're working on the Double Sided Undies...both disgusting and awesome.