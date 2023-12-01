Video: Dharco Launch New '24 Season Range with Commencal Muc Off & Forbidden Synthesis Teams

PRESS RELEASE: Dharco
While the Northern Hemisphere is buttoning down for winter, the Southern Hemisphere is heating up. To add some spice, it's time to launch the 2024 season DHaRCO Range.
The Commencal Muc Off and Forbidden Synthesis Teams got the opportunity to test out the gear in Les Gets, and here's a bit of a look at what's in store.
Dylan Maples is aptly wearing the 'Privateer' Short Sleeve Jersey, as he went from a privateer to getting a ride on one of the most successful DH teams on the World Cup Circuit.
We love a good story, and this one is epic. With the big names of Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron and Thibaut Daprela all out with injury, team manager Ruffin took Dylan on as part of the team to share their knowledge and resources with him for the end of the season. What a rad experience, and opening of a new chapter.
The New Season Range is true to the DHaRCO vibes, and mission to inspire people to live no ordinary life through riding. Commencal Muc Off Team is checkin out some epic views.
Above: Connor Fearon and Emmy Lan riding for Forbidden Synthesis.
Below: Dylan Maples, Myriam Nicole, Hugo Marini, Gaetan Ruffin, Commencal Muc Off.
This season there's a paint splat vibe, as inspired by the race kits made for Commencal Muc Off Team. There's also some new prints for party vibes, coupled with dyed colours inspired by an earthy palette of browns, camo green and purple.
We can't wait to get out on the trails in the new gear.
New Season is Out Now Online and in Good Retailers.
Video: Matt Staggs Visuals
Photos: Saide Aldridge
Riders: Myriam Nicole, Gatean Ruffin, Dylan Maples, Hugo Marini, Connor Fearon, Anthony Poulson, Emmy Lan, Alex Stor, Rowan Kaya, Ashley Peterson.
More info: dharco.com