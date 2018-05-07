Diamondback Release 3 - Review

Construction and Features

A jog in the seat tube and offset swingarm pivots anticipate a derailleur comeback story that probably will never be written. External housings and hoses, and a threaded bottom bracket.

Room for tires up to 2.6 inches, with short, 16.7-inch (425mm) chainstays.

Diamondback designed the Release for accomplished riders who need one bike that can thrive in every kind of terrain and handle any feature that lies within the realms of cross-country-trail and all-mountain tech. Weighing in at 30 pounds (size medium), it’s light enough to inspire reasonably fit riders to tackle alpine-style ascents, and it has enough meat on its aluminum bones to withstand considerable abuse under strong descenders.Some may balk at its moderate, 130 millimeters of rear-wheel travel, but Diamondback chose that figure because they wanted the Release to feel energetic under power. Perhaps more important to its mission statement, they also wanted it to shine on jump-park-style trails, where deep rear-suspension travel often conflicts with timing and preloading the bike.I was impressed by the quality of the frame construction. The welding is well done, and the linkage rockers and bearings run smoothly. The chassis is stiff without feeling dead and it rolls silently, which is always a good thing, a threaded bottom bracket shell and ISCG 05 bosses are also a plus, but I'm going to ding Diamondback's designers for their busy-looking external hose and cable routing, and for nearly making room for a water bottle on the down tube, but putting the bosses underneath it where your bottle is guaranteed to be funkified — or lost. That said, I'd trade the convenience of a down tube bottle for the extra performance of the Release 3's RockShox Monarch Plus reservoir shock - which, according to DB, is why they didn't put a bottle there in the first place.