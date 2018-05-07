PINKBIKE REVIEWS

May 7, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  

My ongoing search for performance trail bikes that won't break the bank led me to Diamondback’s Release 3, which sports an aluminum frame, contemporary geometry, and DB's sharp-pedaling Level-link suspension. We took a look at this bike back in 2016 when it was first released, but it now carries a $2,850 MSRP, and with the popularity of shorter-travel all-mountain bikes on the rise, it made sense to include it as part of our affordable trail bike series. This mid-travel shredder can run with big-name competitors that cost much more.

The Release 3 has a 130-millimeter-travel chassis built around 27.5-inch wheels and a capable, 150-millimeter-travel RockShox Pike RCT3 fork. Geometry is a just-right balance between flow-trail playful and natural-trail purposeful, and the heart of
Diamondback Release 3
• Intended use: trail / all-mountain
• Travel: 130mm rear / 150mm front
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Frame construction: Aluminum / Level Link suspension
• Head angle: 66º
• Chainstay length: 425mm
• Colors: Black
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 30.05 lb (13.66 kg) - size medium, w/o pedals
• Price: $2,849.99 USD (*May 2018 )
• More info: Diamondback
its needs-nothing component selection is a SRAM X1 11-speed drivetrain and Guide RS brakes. Diamondback sells direct, so your Release 3 arrives at your doorstep, tuned and 95-percent assembled, with a pair of CNC-machined flat pedals. If you can turn an Allen wrench and inflate a tire to correct pressure, you can be ready to ride in less than a half hour.

bigquotesThere always seems to be a little handling in reserve to ease you out of a risky situation. You'll run out of suspension long before you'll run out of confidence. RC


Greg Lambert photo


Diamondback Release 3 review
Diamondback's Level Link rear suspension is a derivative of the Santa Cruz VPP design in that its rocker links counter-rotate. The horizontal lower link a key difference.


Construction and Features

Diamondback designed the Release for accomplished riders who need one bike that can thrive in every kind of terrain and handle any feature that lies within the realms of cross-country-trail and all-mountain tech. Weighing in at 30 pounds (size medium), it’s light enough to inspire reasonably fit riders to tackle alpine-style ascents, and it has enough meat on its aluminum bones to withstand considerable abuse under strong descenders.

Some may balk at its moderate, 130 millimeters of rear-wheel travel, but Diamondback chose that figure because they wanted the Release to feel energetic under power. Perhaps more important to its mission statement, they also wanted it to shine on jump-park-style trails, where deep rear-suspension travel often conflicts with timing and preloading the bike.

Diamondback Release 3 review
A jog in the seat tube and offset swingarm pivots anticipate a derailleur comeback story that probably will never be written.
Diamondback Release 3 review
External housings and hoses, and a threaded bottom bracket.

Diamondback Release 3 review
Room for tires up to 2.6 inches, with short, 16.7-inch (425mm) chainstays.

I was impressed by the quality of the frame construction. The welding is well done, and the linkage rockers and bearings run smoothly. The chassis is stiff without feeling dead and it rolls silently, which is always a good thing, a threaded bottom bracket shell and ISCG 05 bosses are also a plus, but I'm going to ding Diamondback's designers for their busy-looking external hose and cable routing, and for nearly making room for a water bottle on the down tube, but putting the bosses underneath it where your bottle is guaranteed to be funkified — or lost. That said, I'd trade the convenience of a down tube bottle for the extra performance of the Release 3's RockShox Monarch Plus reservoir shock - which, according to DB, is why they didn't put a bottle there in the first place.


Geometry & Sizing

With the exception of the Release's 73-degree seat tube angle, Diamondback's choice of geometry is contemporary. Top tubes are relatively long across the four sizes (the medium size TT is 24"/610mm), so you can slam the seat forward on the rails to emulate a steeper seat angle without cramping the cockpit. The bottom bracket is low enough to enhance cornering without banging the pedals into rocks and roots, and the fore/aft weight distribution feels spot on. Basically, the Release is long, but not too long, and slack, but not too slack, which keeps it fun to ride on blue trails, but at the same time, it provides a comfortable margin of error that makes you want to push this minimal-travel trail bike to eleven on the downs.

Diamondback Release 3 2018





Suspension Design

Their Level-Link suspension system also played a key role in the decision to minimize the rear travel. Its linkage kinematics are designed to separate pedaling forces from the suspension action, which means that the Release can aggressively power up and over punchy climbs with its shock damping set wide open. In short, the rider can use all of the suspension travel all of the time, so the bike feels more capable than its numbers would suggest.

The basis of Level Link is that the lower rocker remains parallel to the chain as the suspension cycles, which isolates chain torque from affecting
Diamondback Release 3 review
the suspension. The action is most effective in the mid-stroke, where most of your pedaling takes place, so you can leave the shock's pedaling control off and push as hard as you want and it feels pretty efficient while the rear wheel is sucking up the bumps. There are times when I flipped the compression lever to firm up the pedaling, but only on paved or super smooth dirt sections. Because the Release only has 130 millimeters of travel, you never feel like you've exceeded the Level Link's sweet spot.


Specifications
Specifications
Release Date 2018
Price $2849
Travel 130mm
Rear Shock RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 DebonAir
Fork RockShox Pike RCT3, 150mm Travel
Headset FSA
Cassette SRAM XG1150, 11 Speed, 10-42T
Crankarms Race Face Turbine, 30T Direct Mount
Chainguide NA
Bottom Bracket Race Face threaded
Pedals DB CNC flat
Rear Derailleur SRAM X1 X-Horizon, 11 Speed
Chain KMC
Front Derailleur NA
Shifter Pods SRAM X1 11 speed
Handlebar DB35 Alloy, 780mm Wide, 15mm Rise, 35mm Bar Bore
Stem DB35 Alloy, 40mm Reach, 35mm Bar
Grips DB4L "Lock on" 135mm Kraton
Brakes SRAM Guide RS, 180mm rotors F/R
Wheelset Diamondback build
Hubs DB Boost 148 R/110 F
Spokes 14g Stainless Steel
Rim DB Blanchard 28mm IW
Tires Schwalbe Hans Dampf 27.5" SnakeSkin 2.35"
Seat WTB Volt Pro
Seatpost KS LEV Integra Dropper, w/ SouthPaw Remote, 31.6mm
Diamondback Release 3 2018
The Release 3's RockShox Pike RCT3 fork put on a good show. Schwalbe's Hans Dampf, however, was not the best choice for a front tire.

Diamondback Release 3 review
I forgot how stable SRAM's X1 11-speed shifting is.
Diamondback Release 3 review
Wide, 780mm x 35mm handlebar, and a short 40mm stem.

Diamondback Release 3 review
Guide RS brakes with 180mm rotors are solid mid-price performers.




Greg Lambert photo
RIDING THE
Release 3


Test Bike Setup

Diamondback's Release 3 comes ready to rock. The handlebar is 780-millimeters wide, the grips are comfortable and the shifting was spot on out of the box. The tires were set up tubeless, so all I needed was two air pumps - one to set the fork at 20-percent and the shock at 30-percent sag, and the other to air up the tires to 23psi in the rear and 20psi up front.

The shock's leverage curve feels very linear through the mid-stroke, with a mild ramp-up at the end. That creates a lot of support in the mid-stroke, but makes it easier to bottom the shock. It works for me, but I don't slam the bike around and I was pushing the O-ring to the end on the downs. I expect to be using full travel on a 130-millimeter-travel bike, but more aggressive riders might consider adding one or two volume spacers to boost the Monarch shock's end-stroke spring rate. Leave the fork alone, though, it was a near-perfect balance between supple and support — its 150-millimeter stroke is a good choice for the Release.

I had the Diamondback for an extended time, so it's seen a wider range of terrain and conditions than the loose gravel, cement-hard clay and embedded rocks that are Southern California's standard fare. It's enjoyed hero dirt, sloppy mud and everything else, except for Pacific Northwest loam - we don't have that here.

Greg Lambert photo

bigquotesDiamondback intended the Release to be a do-everything ride, so they chose a 30-tooth chainring (instead of the typical 32) as morale booster...RC

Climbing

Thirty pounds used to be the outer limit for a good trail bike, but enduro racing has pushed that number a few clicks higher and nobody seems to be complaining. I consider 30 to be the break point — below that number a good bike feels like it's "happy" to climb, and above that figure, "willing" to climb. The medium-sized Release 3's weight is right on the cusp, and it feels easy enough on the climbs to have become my go-to bike for all-mountain rides. I like that I can leave the rear suspension wide open for techy ascents, and depend upon the bike's moderate travel to maintain support. I get the best of both worlds: maximum traction, without any wallowing under power. It climbs smoothly, carries momentum at pace, and works its way up technical pitches without drama.

There is no ignoring that the Diamondback's wheels are on the heavier side of the spectrum, and that rotating mass creates a little lag in the pedal stroke when accelerating from a slow corner, or laying down a short burst of speed to get up and over a steep roller. It's noticeable, but rarely an issue because the overall feel of this machine is so enjoyable that it's easy to forgive its quirks. On that subject, Diamondback intended the Release to be a do-everything ride, so they chose a 30-tooth chainring (instead of the typical 32) as a morale booster for long grinders.

Greg Lambert photo


Descending

I first heard about the Release from Diamondback's Eric Porter, who has competed in just about every mountain bike venue. Porter said it was his perfect bike, because he could enjoy it anywhere — hit the dirt jumps with his friends, bust out an all-day trail ride, or play at the bike park. I'd have to agree. I had the same experience riding the carbon-framed Release 5C, and the good news is that the aluminum version is no less fun. There is a snappiness to the bike. You can push through the suspension and get a sense of where the ground is. Any substantial rock or bump in the trail becomes a launch ramp. No trail is boring. The Release keeps you searching for bonus lines that can become step-ups, mini wall rides and hucks to flat.

Greg Lambert photo


The steering isn't so slack that I had to precede every tight corner with a sweeping counter-steer. It's reaction time is quicker, and that makes it easier to carry speed down unfamiliar trails. That said, there is enough straight-line stability to keep the rubber side down should you botch a steep chute or rock roll. What the Release doesn't do is lure you to the threshold of its handling and then leave you hanging after you make a mistake. There always seems to be a little handling in reserve to ease you out of a risky situation. You'll run out of suspension long before you'll run out of confidence.

Saving the best for last, I think the most rewarding attribute of the Release, and the better new-school mid-travel trail bikes in this class, is how solidly they turn corners. Less suspension translates to greater stability, because the chassis loads up evenly front-to-back and stays that way. Long-travel bikes squat and nose dive, which alters their geometry and weight distribution unless care is taken to set the bike up for the corner. By contrast, as long as you are somewhere near the middle of the Diamondback, it will rail turns like a boss... well almost. Unless you like drifting or live in Santa Cruz, California, where just about any tire will grip, you'll need to ditch the Hans Dampf tires for something with proper edging blocks.



Diamondback Carbon Release 5c
Diamondback Release 5c
Diamondback Release 3 review
Diamondback Release 3

How does it compare?

Diamondback was on the vanguard of the mid-travel fun-based all-mountain revolution when it first launched the Release. At that time, there were few comparisons on the market, but that is not the case now. PB's reviewed impressive 120mm and 130mm AM/trail bikes from Rocky Mountain, Intense, Commencal, Transition, Trek, Kona, and the carbon version of the Release in recent times, and the ones we like most weigh under 30 pounds, have steep seat tube angles in the neighborhood of 75 degrees, and slack head tube angles near 66 degrees. Most of those were also upper-end carbon machines, sporting MSRPs, double that of our aluminum-framed review bike.

I'll compare apples to apples then, using Diamondback's carbon Release 5c that I reviewed earlier against its aluminum sibling. Both bikes come up short on the seat tube angle. Their 73-degree angle is ergonomically perfect for efficient power output on level-ground and moderate grades, but that's a rare occurrence in the all-mountain environment. Push the saddle forward a half inch and you get something close to 74 degrees, but you'll lose room in the cockpit. Both the Release 5c and the '3 squeeze by on the weight, with the Release 3 at 30 even, and the carbon framed '5c at 29 pounds. Seat angles aside, the rest of Diamondback's numbers are spot on.

Looking at the bottom lines, then: The Release 5c weighs 29 pounds and offers a carbon chassis, a SRAM XO1 12-speed Eagle drivetrain and Fox suspension (Float 36 FIT4 fork and DPX 2 reservoir shock), and real tires (Maxxis DHF and DHR) for $4849 (*new MSRP as of May 2018 ). The Release weighs only one pound more, features a SRAM 11-speed X1 drivetrain and RockShox suspension (Pike RCT3 fork and Monarch Plus RC3 shock) for $2849. So, if you upgrade to the carbon Release 5c, it will cost you about $2.000 USD to get one extra gear, save one pound, enjoy slightly better suspension and get a real set of tires. That makes our Release 3 look like a pretty good deal, if you can live with an 11-speed transmission.

Diamondback Release 3 review
I used to think LEV meant "Least Evolved Mechanism," but the last three KS posts have been golden.
Diamondback Release 3 review
SRAM's Guide RS brakes ran drag free for the duration of the review.

Schwalbe Hans Dampf 2.35 tire
The stock Hans Dampf tires needed stronger edging blocks to keep pace with the Release. The good news is the 2018 Hans Dampfs will have them.


Technical Report

SRAM Guide RS brakes: RS-level Guide brakes modulate well, and are an excellent performance value, but they lack the precise bite-point of higher-end competitors.

Hans Dampf Tires: Schwalbe has re-designed its Hans Dampf with edging blocks similar to the Magic Mary, but the original version of the tire appears on both ends of the Diamondback. Considering how much more capable the Release is, that's a fail. Inside info says that Diamondback will be switching to more aggressive tires mid-season.

KS LEV dropper post: Good choice, now that KS has worked out the kinks, but a technically capable trail bike like this should come with a longer-stroke, 150mm post in the medium through XL sizes.

Greg Lambert photo


Pros

+ This is what a trail bike should ride like
+ Contemporary geometry
+ Pedal-friendly suspension
Cons

- Needs more aggressive rubber
- Shock could use more bottom-out resistance
- Wishing for a down-tube bottle mount

Is this the bike for you?

Diamondback's aluminum Release may be more relevant today than when it first debuted. It's burlier than cross-country trail bikes that may share similar suspension travel, but probably won't hold up to the abuse that the Release is intended to thrive upon. This is a good choice for an accomplished all-mountain sender who wants to step down from an uber-capable squishy 160-millimeter enduro bike to a more playful, cross-country friendly machine, but still wants to go big on features. Cross-country trail riders, however, who want a lightweight climber with slacker geometry and extended technical capabilities should probably shop for another bike like Rocky Mountain's Thunderbolt , or the new Intense Sniper.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesDiamondback's Release 3 is a good value for its $2849 asking price, and its range of performance is perfect for so many riders out there with pro-rider skills and entry-level jobs. The message is that good handling eclipses lots of suspension travel. Armed with a reasonably good skillset and a mid-travel trail bike like the Release, you'll enjoy almost every trail, not just the occasional ten-minute descent.RC


Visit the high-res galleries here and here for more images from this review.


