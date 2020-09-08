Diamondback Sync'r 29 and Release 29 - Across the Pond Beaver

Sync'r Carbon 29



The Sync'r 29 is Diamondback's most aggro hardtail, designed for cruising uphill and smashing chundery trails on the way down, all while being a bag of fun for the whole ride.



That aggro nature is combined with a carbon fiber composite frame to drop the weight that uses Boost spacing front and rear, with enough space in the frame to run 2.5" wide tires.



Sync'r Carbon 29 Details

• Wheel Size: 29"

• Carbon fiber composite frame

• 140mm travel fork

• Weight: 29.1lbs / 13.2kg (claimed)

• Price: $3,500 USD

• Available: September 2020

Release 29 1



The Release 29 takes the current Release platform and adds bigger 29" wheels.



The aluminum frame uses Diamondback's Level Link suspension system, a short link counter rotating system, to generate 130mm of travel and is paired with a 140mm travel fork. The system uses a top tube mounted shock and is reminiscent of the previous generation Santa Cruz bikes.



Release 29 1 Details

• Wheel Size: 29"

• Aluminium frame

• 130mm rear travel

• 140mm travel fork

• Weight: 33lbs / 15kg (claimed)

• Price: $2,300 USD

• Available: September 2020

There's internal cable routing for the gear and dropper cables while the brake is all external for easier maintenance. Carrying on that theme is the threaded bottom bracket, and there are even ISCG mounts, with the bike coming specced with an MRP chain guide and bash guard.The wheels are Diamondback's own Blanchard model, but are tubeless ready and the bike comes with a pretty trusty Minion DHF / DHR II combo.The rest of the spec uses a Fox 34 Performance fork with the Grip damper, a predominantly SRAM GX drivetrain, with NX cranks, Shimano MT501 brakes with a 180mm front rotor and a 160mm rear and an X-Fusion Manic dropper post with 125mm drop on the S/M and 150mm on the L/XL.There is a mount for a water bottle, but it resides on the underside of the down tube. Cable routing is all external, except for the final portion of the dropper post and it's all tucked out of harm's way on the top of the down tube.The Release 29 1 comes with an SR Suntour Aion fork and Edge R shock, a full SRAM SX drivetrain, TRP Slate X2 brakes with 180mm rotors F and R, Diamondback Blanchard wheels, which are tubeless ready, with WTB Vigilante 2.3" tires F and R and a TransX dropper post with 100mm drop on size S, 130mm on size M and 150mm on size L/XL.