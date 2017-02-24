VIDEOS

Graham Agassiz: Digging for Galena - The Story of Texas Peak

Feb 24, 2017
by SRAM  


For thousands of years, we have been scratching through dirt and rock looking for our fortunes. Over a century ago, pioneers carved deep into the mountains surrounding Retallack Lodge, risking ruin in exchange for an ore rich in silver, zinc, and lead. They were Digging for Galena.

Today, exploration and adventure come full circle with the building of Texas Peak, one of the most adrenaline-packed gravity trails ever created. Join Graham Agassiz as he takes you on a journey that blurs the lines between here and yesteryear—a story of risk, adventure, and great reward.

Credits:
Cinematography and Editing by Mind Spark Cinema
Written and Directed by Mitchell Scott
Starring Graham Agassiz
Produced by Retallack Lodge and Mitchell Scott
Sponsored by SRAM, Kona, and Retallack Lodge
Music performed by Moontricks

MENTIONS: @SramMedia / @mindspark / @retallacklodge / @konaworld


6 Comments

  • + 4
 Texas Peak is one of the most amazing trails I've ever ridden. A trip to Retallack should be on your bucket list.
  • + 2
 Yep, best trails I've ever ridden.
  • + 2
 Awesome edit, f*ck work, I'm gonna ride my bike with Moontricks in my ears Smile
  • + 2
 That was art. So imaginative. Killer stuff Aggy and the team.
  • + 1
 Damn great edit. So good to see Aggy back on his vehicle.
  • + 1
 Just makes me dreaming. Thanks Sram!

Post a Comment



