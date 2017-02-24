Graham Agassiz: Digging for Galena - The Story of Texas Peak

For thousands of years, we have been scratching through dirt and rock looking for our fortunes. Over a century ago, pioneers carved deep into the mountains surrounding Retallack Lodge, risking ruin in exchange for an ore rich in silver, zinc, and lead. They were Digging for Galena.Today, exploration and adventure come full circle with the building of Texas Peak, one of the most adrenaline-packed gravity trails ever created. Join Graham Agassiz as he takes you on a journey that blurs the lines between here and yesteryear—a story of risk, adventure, and great reward.