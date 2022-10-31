Digit Bikes Displays Prototype 125mm Trail Bike

Oct 31, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Digit Bikes had a prototype aluminum frame on display at the Philly Bike Expo, the follow-up to the 140mm, mixed-wheel Datum that recently launched. The new model is called the Ring, and will have between 120 to 130mm of rear travel - the design is still being finalized - with 29" wheels front and rear and a 140mm fork.

Like the longer travel Datum, the Ring uses Digit's Analog suspension design, which uses an air-sprung shock (dubbed the Integer Strut) that partially resides in the toptube. The suspension design helps keep the frame weight down, and also frees up room for carrying more water bottles inside the front triangle.


The Datum that we tested recently weighed just 28.6 lb, so it's not a stretch to imagine that the Ring could be built up to achieve that weight or even lower.

According to Digit, the Ring is expected to launch in early 2023.

15 Comments

  • 7 0
 No idea how these ride or how reliable that damper set up is, but they look really good from my perspective
  • 1 0
 Old Mike Ferrentino likes it:
www.betamtb.com/bike-tests/trail/crowdfunding-a-better-moustrap-a-first-ride-on-the-us-built-digit-datum
  • 1 0
 Yeah, with no upper linkage to take the side loads, the shock’s internal bushing takes all of the side loads exerted on the whole upper portion of the rear end from cornering, leaning, slapping corners, etc — all the way from the rear axle to the shock, along the 450mm+ “seat stay” element.

A bunch of mid-90’s bikes had MacPherson strut setups that loaded the shock that way, like Amp (and the many companies they sold their rear ends to) and Intense’s original M1...it’s hard on the shock bushings, and can be relatively flexy compared to many other linkage designs (and with more rear shock friction or “stiction” when side loaded — which is why most companies went away from that Mac Strut shock/rear-end design).
  • 3 0
 I need to start saving up. This looks like an ideal "do most of anything" bike.
  • 1 0
 I was at the expo and saw it in person. Looks way nicer up close. The owner of the company says it's a legit design and my buddy who works at Trek says it's a Supercaliber fully enclosed
  • 5 0
 Why would the owner of the company say anything else??? lol
  • 1 0
 A supercaliber?
  • 2 0
 If there was a mainstream suspension manufacturer willing to go into business with these guys, it would be great! (for spare parts and dealer support etc)
  • 3 1
 Toptube is like throwing a hotdog down a hallway....
  • 1 0
 for how often I do rear shock maintenance that would work for me!
  • 1 0
 That shock penetrates the frame right in its Ring.
  • 3 3
 What about all those side forces on that poor shock?
  • 6 0
 I'd imagine this integrated design results in less leverage against the shock since there isn't a upper eyelet
  • 2 0
 the shock( or strut) is a load bearing part of the frame
  • 1 0
 Digit Ring!?!





