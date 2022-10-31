Digit Bikes Displays Prototype 125mm Trail Bike

Digit Bikes had a prototype aluminum frame on display at the Philly Bike Expo, the follow-up to the 140mm, mixed-wheel Datum that recently launched. The new model is called the Ring, and will have between 120 to 130mm of rear travel - the design is still being finalized - with 29" wheels front and rear and a 140mm fork.
Like the longer travel Datum, the Ring uses Digit's Analog suspension design, which uses an air-sprung shock (dubbed the Integer Strut) that partially resides in the toptube. The suspension design helps keep the frame weight down, and also frees up room for carrying more water bottles inside the front triangle.
The Datum
that we tested recently weighed just 28.6 lb, so it's not a stretch to imagine that the Ring could be built up to achieve that weight or even lower.
According to Digit, the Ring is expected to launch in early 2023.
A bunch of mid-90’s bikes had MacPherson strut setups that loaded the shock that way, like Amp (and the many companies they sold their rear ends to) and Intense’s original M1...it’s hard on the shock bushings, and can be relatively flexy compared to many other linkage designs (and with more rear shock friction or “stiction” when side loaded — which is why most companies went away from that Mac Strut shock/rear-end design).