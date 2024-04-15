Digit Announces New Ring Trail Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Digit Bikes
Digit Bikes has launched its second bike model featuring Analog suspension. Named RING, it is a 29” wheeled trail bike offering 128mm rear suspension with a 140mm fork. Ring
is designed and handbuilt in California by Digit engineer, designer, founder, Tim Lane. Each frame and fork is customized for each rider's color preference with Cerakote ceramic coating
.
Digit Ring Details
• ANALOG integrated rear suspension
• 128mm rear travel / 140mm fork
• Wheel size: 29" front, 29" rear
• Aluminum frame
• Made in the USA
• Weight: from 26⅓lb / 11.9kg
• Price: $9,845 USD
• Contact: digitbikes.com
Not being beholden to any one component manufacturer, the build kits are a mix of Manitou, Spinergy, Sram, Shimano, Magura, OneUp, BikeYoke, Cane Creek, Race Face, WTB and Wolftooth.
Complete bike weights are 27¾lbs (size L). Optional upgrades are available such as Berd Wheels, Shimano XTR or Sram XX SL which can bring the weight down to 26⅓lbs. Though lighter than comparable carbon bikes, it should be noted that Ring is intended to be a stable, sturdy riding, aggressive trail bike, not a waifish noodle.
The Ring is a great all-rounder if you are more likely to occasionally enter an XC race than to occasionally visit a lift-assist bike park (the Datum, which is available, is likely a better match for you if you’re more likely to do hit the bike park than enter an XC race).
Digit's Analog
suspension matches both the better descending and pedaling attributes of the industry's most respected four-bar suspension systems, while delivering significantly reduced weight, carrying more water bottles, and offering improved reliability.
It does this by replacing the many parts which on other frames comprise the upper link and shock subassembly with a unified strut, named Integer
. Hidden inside the frame, it guides the upper suspension pivot smoothly and with incredible lateral stiffness, flows more oil, squeezes more air, and has fewer parts in an easily serviceable, low motion-ratio package.
Complete specs can be found here: digitbikes.com/ring
.... do they need to be?
I ran the CPI inflation adjuster on the early mUSA Maverick Monolink bikes. OMG, those frames would be about $6k in today's money.