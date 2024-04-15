Digit Announces New Ring Trail Bike

Apr 15, 2024
by Digit Bikes  
2024 Digit Ring

PRESS RELEASE: Digit Bikes

Digit Bikes has launched its second bike model featuring Analog suspension. Named RING, it is a 29” wheeled trail bike offering 128mm rear suspension with a 140mm fork. Ring is designed and handbuilt in California by Digit engineer, designer, founder, Tim Lane. Each frame and fork is customized for each rider's color preference with Cerakote ceramic coating.

Digit Ring
Digit Ring Details
• ANALOG integrated rear suspension
• 128mm rear travel / 140mm fork
• Wheel size: 29" front, 29" rear
• Aluminum frame
• Made in the USA
• Weight: from 26⅓lb / 11.9kg
• Price: $9,845 USD
• Contact: digitbikes.com

Not being beholden to any one component manufacturer, the build kits are a mix of Manitou, Spinergy, Sram, Shimano, Magura, OneUp, BikeYoke, Cane Creek, Race Face, WTB and Wolftooth.

Complete bike weights are 27¾lbs (size L). Optional upgrades are available such as Berd Wheels, Shimano XTR or Sram XX SL which can bring the weight down to 26⅓lbs. Though lighter than comparable carbon bikes, it should be noted that Ring is intended to be a stable, sturdy riding, aggressive trail bike, not a waifish noodle.

Digit Ring

The Ring is a great all-rounder if you are more likely to occasionally enter an XC race than to occasionally visit a lift-assist bike park (the Datum, which is available, is likely a better match for you if you’re more likely to do hit the bike park than enter an XC race).

Digit's Analog suspension matches both the better descending and pedaling attributes of the industry's most respected four-bar suspension systems, while delivering significantly reduced weight, carrying more water bottles, and offering improved reliability.

photo
photo

It does this by replacing the many parts which on other frames comprise the upper link and shock subassembly with a unified strut, named Integer. Hidden inside the frame, it guides the upper suspension pivot smoothly and with incredible lateral stiffness, flows more oil, squeezes more air, and has fewer parts in an easily serviceable, low motion-ratio package.

Complete specs can be found here: digitbikes.com/ring

8 Comments
  • 4 1
 "Not being beholden to any one component manufacturer, the build kits are a mix of Manitou, Spinergy, Sram, Shimano, Magura, OneUp, BikeYoke, Cane Creek, Race Face, WTB and Wolftooth"



.... do they need to be?
  • 5 0
 That's high digit for a bicycle!
  • 1 0
 It's quite significant.
  • 2 0
 It is, I've spent a long ol' time comparing with the mass produced in Asia carbon offerings, it's more affordable than many of it's peers, much lighter (which is what justifies carbon), certainly more remarkable and carries all the water bottles Smile . Heck, there are hardtails which go for more!

I ran the CPI inflation adjuster on the early mUSA Maverick Monolink bikes. OMG, those frames would be about $6k in today's money.
  • 3 0
 Gorgeous, and would love to try one out.
  • 2 0
 this color would go great with a pair of bright blue Versus tires.
  • 3 0
 Oh man, that would be revolting! I originally Cerakote'd the stem and headset to match. It was just too much. The details in the Manitou fork crown and behind the arch look great in the lighter color and matte finish. I'm not sure I'd go with this color myself, but I wanted it to pop on the Sea Otter booth and in photos.
  • 2 0
 That is Very Interesting. would love to try it out







