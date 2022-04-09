close
Video: Digit's Prototype Datum Trail Bike and Clever Hidden Shock - Sea Otter 2022

Apr 9, 2022
by Mike Levy  


The Digit Datum is a 140mm-travel trail bike with a novel suspension system that sees the shock, which they also manufacture themselves in the US, tucked up inside the toptube. The load-bearing shock slides on a set of fork bushings - it's a structural member of the frame - and a short link rotates around the bottom bracket to connect the front and rear triangles together. It's a clever arrangement, so we tracked down Tim Lane, Digit's founder, to take a closer look.

17 Comments

  • 7 1
 Always kind of scary buying into these unique designs but good to hear they put a lot of effort into making to it serviceable for the common dude.
  • 4 0
 Boulder bikes did this with the gazelle in the early 90’s

www.bikeforums.net/classic-vintage/1239456-road-test-bike-review-1991-mountain-bikes-suspension.html
  • 1 0
 Hey look its a high pivot!
  • 3 0
 I dig dat um, digit datum.
  • 3 1
 can somebody copy paste the ext aria air shock story here for me to read it ? haha, just kidding..
  • 3 0
 Clean and simple lines, I like how it looks.
  • 3 0
 Tim fcuking rules!!!
  • 1 0
 Looks super clean. I'd have to hoard shocks/parts if I brought that frame though.
  • 1 0
 Pretty cool. I like different that doesn't look wonky unlike Scotts bikes with their hidden shock those look etardedray.
  • 2 0
 I digit
  • 2 0
 $3825 USD O_O
  • 1 0
 All I am seeing is 3 water bottles in a frame.
  • 1 0
 Great looking bike. Didn’t Foes do one like this a while back?
  • 2 2
 Soo… no shock upgrades for that bike..?
  • 1 1
 oh shit, yeti's rail just got one upped
  • 1 0
 Awesome concept
