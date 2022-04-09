Video: Digit's Prototype Datum Trail Bike and Clever Hidden Shock - Sea Otter 2022

The Digit Datum is a 140mm-travel trail bike with a novel suspension system that sees the shock, which they also manufacture themselves in the US, tucked up inside the toptube. The load-bearing shock slides on a set of fork bushings - it's a structural member of the frame - and a short link rotates around the bottom bracket to connect the front and rear triangles together. It's a clever arrangement, so we tracked down Tim Lane, Digit's founder, to take a closer look.