Dimitri Tordo Off Canyon After 6 Years

Thank you again It's time to say goodbye to the canyon collective ! It was like a dream during 6 years and I really enjoyed every minute... I started with the team in 2018 and during this first season we did 5th in overral and them 2019:4th, 2020 covid, 2021:6th, 2022:15th,2023: 12th.. during 6 years I met so many amazing people and they gave me the chance to ride my bike everyday and every where in the world, I want to say thank you for this opportunity, I know I am super lucky and it is why I gave everything i got... thank you everyone for making it possible @fabienbarel @gaberfox @cllctv_mtb @canyon and all the sponsors ! Also thank you @alexandre_blain_official I to believing in me from the beginning and my mecanic and dear friend @benjlafouk ! I want to say thank you everyone also for following me, encouraging me family friends everyone, I don't know my way yet but I Will fight to ride my bike next year !Thank you all my teamates I wish you the best, I love sharing a bit of this adventure with youThank you again — Dimitri Tordo