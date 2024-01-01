Dimitri Tordo Off Canyon After 6 Years

Jan 1, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


French EDR World Cup racer Dimitri Tordo is the latest rider to announce his departure from Canyon.

bigquotesIt's time to say goodbye to the canyon collective ! It was like a dream during 6 years and I really enjoyed every minute... I started with the team in 2018 and during this first season we did 5th in overral and them 2019:4th, 2020 covid, 2021:6th, 2022:15th,2023: 12th.. during 6 years I met so many amazing people and they gave me the chance to ride my bike everyday and every where in the world, I want to say thank you for this opportunity, I know I am super lucky and it is why I gave everything i got... thank you everyone for making it possible @fabienbarel @gaberfox @cllctv_mtb @canyon and all the sponsors ! Also thank you @alexandre_blain_official I to believing in me from the beginning and my mecanic and dear friend @benjlafouk ! I want to say thank you everyone also for following me, encouraging me family friends everyone, I don't know my way yet but I Will fight to ride my bike next year !

Thank you all my teamates I wish you the best, I love sharing a bit of this adventure with you

Thank you againDimitri Tordo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Canyon


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,218 articles
16 Comments
  • 12 0
 Get Party Boy a ride!
  • 7 2
 I don’t get all the dribs & drabs. If a company is gonna let everyone go.. just rip the bandaid off & do it all at once.
  • 2 0
 Sack everyone at once and the investors ask if you're going bankrupt. Sack a few at a time and only the people who care will notice.
  • 6 0
 We don't like that shieeett!!
  • 2 0
 Maybe we will like Dat sheeit?
  • 1 0
 What if both bomba and party boy were to go on YT That would be awesome
  • 5 0
 MOI MOI better be calling
  • 3 0
 the only discipline in mtb where they actually ride the bikes that sell the most and they kill it. canyon is not pulling out for no reason. hope to see dimi again
  • 1 0
 You’re right, they are incredible unprofitable and need to cut all spend that isn’t delivering ROI. Top-5 or no-ride.
  • 2 1
 Surprising news, but even more surprising was the number of vowels used in "canyon collective".
  • 2 0
 This is the way
  • 2 0
 Kev better get party boy on some uncaged shiet ASAP
  • 2 1
 Yay. Here come the signings posts! Oh wait.
  • 1 0
 I wonder what Dimi is going tor do now?
  • 1 0
 "off"

2.5/10, gets the point across but lacks originality.
Below threshold threads are hidden







