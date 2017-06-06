Dirt Diaries Gets Down And... For Crankworx Whistler

The 2017 Dirt Diaries athlete-videographers are:

KC Deane

Ian Morrison

Micayla Gatto

Dylan Forbes

Steve Storey

Zander Geddes

Similar to most of the videographers, Morrison had been a team member before being asked to compete this year and says his storyboard was ready to roll before the competition opened this week, he's so stoked to be participating.– For the past 10 years, KC has been a professional skier, so he is somewhat new to the mountain bike world. Inspired by the Red Bull Rampage, he began riding in the Utah desert, chasing the same feeling he got during the winter on a pair of skis. His passion for creating amazing film projects and imagery in mountain biking has made him one of the few dual sport professional athletes in the world.—Born, raised and living in Whistler, Ian Morrison lives and breathes mountains and biking – but only riding down them, not up. A regular in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, and in front of the camera, Ian could be considered, by some, to be a professional bike model and local hero. Ian pays the Sushi Village bills by tuning bikes at the local Whistler shop Fynataco.– Micayla is an ex-World Cup downhill racer-turned-professional good-times haver and storyteller. She aspires to become a bike adventurer/vlogger, own her own lifestyle brand, and be riding until she's 95. You can usually find her on her bike or snowboard, at the gym, wandering in the woods, camping, drawing, writing, making music or blowing up your Instagram feed.– In the past three years, Dylan's been hard at work pumping out content for the MTB world. In 2014, he helped Claire Buchar get to third place in this contest, followed up by a second-place for Yoann Barelli, and last year he claimed the win for himself with the film "Shred Till Ya Dead" edit. This year he and his crew have returned to defend his title.– Steve is a mountain biker, trail builder, and traveller. He was the winner of the 2016 GoPro Line Of The World and his biking is a product of being born and raised in the Coastal Mountains of British Columbia. When not enjoying B.C.’s bountiful backyard, he can be found wandering the world, searching out burgeoning riding scenes and new places to explore by bike.– Zander Geddes is a 22-year-old graphic designer who grew up in Whistler. He currently rides for the Whistler Bike Park Team.