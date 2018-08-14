VIDEOS

Dirt Diaries Results & Films - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
First Place: Damien Vergez



Second Place: William Biname

Deflated

by biname
Views: 335    Faves: 2    Comments: 0



Third Place: Seth Alvo



Other Finalists:


Graeme Meiklejohn


by GraemeMeiklejohn
Views: 139    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



Jasper da Seymour


by JasperHarley
Views: 160    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



Calvin Huth


Dirt Diaries 2018 - Passion Has Side Effects - No Bad Days

by CalvinHuth
Views: 168    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


6 Comments

  • + 2
 Was that some crazy cultural appropriation in the winning film or is that just me? I believe the videographeris is French. Not sure who the rider is. But it seems weird to do it a video that obviously alludes to Native American (First Nation) heritage without someone from the culture.

Alright, feel free to downvote me to hell.
  • + 4
 Terrible choice for winner, IMO. None of the films were really good this year, but I think Deflated should have taken first.
  • + 1
 Me: "I really need to go to sleep, its getting late, I'll just check Pinkbike really quick."

And 45 minutes later I'm even more stoked for this weekend in Whistler!!!
  • + 0
 Another fun Dirt Diaries night. Good to see Calvin Huths video properly on here, the playback seemed real jittery on the big screen.
  • + 0
 1st place had absolutely beautiful cinematography and music and everything. They definitely deserved it. Although I feel that Seth's entry should have been in 2nd
  • + 1
 This is just several times I'm rendered speechles

