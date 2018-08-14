Pinkbike.com
Dirt Diaries Results & Films - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Aug 14, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
First Place: Damien Vergez
Second Place: William Biname
Deflated
by
biname
Third Place: Seth Alvo
Other Finalists:
Graeme Meiklejohn
by
GraemeMeiklejohn
Jasper da Seymour
by
JasperHarley
Calvin Huth
Dirt Diaries 2018 - Passion Has Side Effects - No Bad Days
by
CalvinHuth
6 Comments
Circe
(16 mins ago)
Was that some crazy cultural appropriation in the winning film or is that just me? I believe the videographeris is French. Not sure who the rider is. But it seems weird to do it a video that obviously alludes to Native American (First Nation) heritage without someone from the culture.
Alright, feel free to downvote me to hell.
+ 4
Nonsmoker
(1 hours ago)
Terrible choice for winner, IMO. None of the films were really good this year, but I think Deflated should have taken first.
+ 1
Mister-Lost-Bike-Shop
Plus
(5 mins ago)
Me: "I really need to go to sleep, its getting late, I'll just check Pinkbike really quick."
And 45 minutes later I'm even more stoked for this weekend in Whistler!!!
+ 0
waffleShirt
(18 mins ago)
Another fun Dirt Diaries night. Good to see Calvin Huths video properly on here, the playback seemed real jittery on the big screen.
+ 0
Jer225
(17 mins ago)
1st place had absolutely beautiful cinematography and music and everything. They definitely deserved it. Although I feel that Seth's entry should have been in 2nd
+ 1
Lookinforit
(1 hours ago)
This is just several times I'm rendered speechles
