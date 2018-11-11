A Story About the Riding Scene in China's Yunnan Provence

The Snow Mountain A neighboring peak

"The mountains are high and the emperor is far away"

- An old Chinese saying often applied to Yunnan

Lijiang's Old Town

The modified "bread" van He Bin in the Old Town

Photo of Yulong snow mountain by He Bin



The Dongba writing system (left) and traditional art



The Puji Temple

Lao Mu picking some fresh pear off the side of the trail



Who needs cliff bars when you can get some type of meat on a stick from a Nashi woman?



He Bin sending a fun little jump

Lao Mu in his shop, ready to test how strong carbon really is

Lao Fan on Zhe Mo Shan's trail

Yunnan is famous for its flower production. There's no shortage of them on the trails

There's a reason why Yunnan literally translates to "South Cloud"

Lao Fan between the statues

Lao Fan along the wall of an old temple

A calm final night in Dali

He Jun Cheng, photo by Yin Lei

Liu Yang on Da Bao Gai

He Ming and his shuttle van Liu Yang at the top of one of the DH trails

A few of the Baoshan DH riders at the race in Longling. Photo by Yin Lei

Liu Yang scrubbing Taking a rest on a trail through some farm country

Zhang Zhi Jie, a local bike shop owner, pours us some tea after a long ride. Tea culture is essential in Yunnan, one of the places where it was first cultivated.