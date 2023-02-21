Video: Riding The Untouched Terrain & Unridden Lines of Ladakh, India in 'Dirt Nuggets'

Six mountain bikers tread the untouched terrain of Ladakh in India at 3600mts. These riders from across India come from varied walks of life, wide styles of riding, with one thing in common – their love for mountain biking.
Join India’s biggest names in Downhill and Freeride Mountain Biking as they find unridden big mountain descents, untouched trails and carved features.
Their prized finds – ‘DIRT NUGGETS’Dirt Nuggets is dedicated to our beloved riding buddies Ajay Padval from Maharashtra and Fhzal Wani from Kashmir. Both young shredders lived their lives to the fullest, riding, building trails, winning Downhill races across India and inspiring the wide mountain biking family of India.
\\ Know the ridersGautam Taode
: India’s National Downhill Mountain Biking Champion. Charismatic DH Racer from Maharashtra with the maximum number of podium finishes by any Indian Downhill racer.Rinku Thakur
: Himachal Pradesh based champion Enduro racer and Snowboarder. Asian MTB Enduro Champion (Jr) and Indian National Snowboard Champ with regular podium finishes.Shahank CK
: Bike mech, trail builder and artist from Karnataka who is more about wandering in the forest and building trails than racing tapes.Skaldan Urgyan
: Mountain explorer, artist and thin air breather from Ladakh. Sculpting dirt mounds at Disko Valley Bike Park through the year, Co-Founder of Unexplored Ladakh, Skaldan is all about mega descents and good times.Gyatso Tundup
: Creative professional, Co-Founder of Unexplored Ladakh, Gyatso keeps them treads drifting down slopes of Ladakh during work hours.Vinay Menon
: India’s Freeride Mountain Biking pioneer, sports filmmaker, Vinay has helped spread the Downhill mountain biking religion across India for over two decades. Building progressive features on the hills he rides on, he’s mentored many champion DH racers of India.Dirt Nuggets
is supported by friends and family along with young brands that work closely with India’s mountain biking scene.* Freerider Mountain Bike eMagazine
* Psynyde Bikes
* Haul Apparel India
* Disko Valley Bike Park
* Unexplored Ladakh
* GT Adventures
* Chain AdventuresProduced & Directed
: Vinay MenonFilming
: Vinay Menon, Skaldan Urgyan, Tenzin Jampel, Singey Wangchok, Shashank CK, Gyatso TundupDrone Operators
: Thinles Gyurmet (Blackfurst Media
), Gautam TaodePhotographers
: Skaldan Urgyan, Vinay Menon, Singey WangchokEditing
: Vinay Menon
0 Comments