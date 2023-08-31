Video: Hitting Motocross Jumps With A Dirt Bike Tow In

Aug 31, 2023
by Caleb Ely  

Words: Caleb Ely

Had the opportunity to make a dream reality. I have always wanted to ride a moto ramp on a mtb and we finally did it. With the tow in help of Kelana Humphrey, we were able to setup and hit full size FMX jumps and quaterpipes with the tow-in speed from the dirt bike. This was somewhat of a test to see what is possible... I will just say, their is a lot more in the tank! Can’t wait to keep pushing this as the possibilities are endless. Thank you to everyone involved for making this happen!


photo


