Dirtlej Releases a Kids' Version of its Dirtsuit

When your legs grow, it can also grow a bit.

“No more excuses”

Snacks can be stowed in the waterproof pocket.

With regards to playing in the dirt our kids definitely lead the way and with Dirtlej’s waterproof and breathable bike one-piece they now finally can recklessly rip through the rain. Now you are ready for playing in the dirt together.is not just a slogan but exactly the right attitude when bike trails beckon. With its bike one-piece suits, Dirtlej provides the ideal clothing for those wet and muddy days. For the first time ever available in May 2020, the Dirtsuit kids' edition is the smallest member of the collection and impresses with its tough materials and high-quality finish.Thanks to its 10,000 g/m2/24h breathability, this waterproof one-piece ensures good air permeability, two large vents can be opened to ensure that fresh air circulates. In contrast, waterproof zips and sealed seams keep the suit securely dry on the inside – no matter what’s happening outside on the bike.No matter if long, longer or short, kids will be prepared for any weather. And when the legs grow, it even also grows a bit with them. The hood fits over the helmet and can be easily stored when not needed.The waterproof stretch-segment on the backside provides absolute freedom of movement on the trail. The adjustable belt ensures a good fit, the area between the legs and the full backside are enhanced by a robust material. The Dirtsuit pro edition is fitted with a reflective stripe on the back.