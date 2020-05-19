Dirtlej Releases a Kids' Version of its Dirtsuit

May 18, 2020
by dirtlej  
When your legs grow, it can also grow a bit.

Press Release: Dirtlej

With regards to playing in the dirt our kids definitely lead the way and with Dirtlej’s waterproof and breathable bike one-piece they now finally can recklessly rip through the rain. Now you are ready for playing in the dirt together.

“No more excuses” is not just a slogan but exactly the right attitude when bike trails beckon. With its bike one-piece suits, Dirtlej provides the ideal clothing for those wet and muddy days. For the first time ever available in May 2020, the Dirtsuit kids' edition is the smallest member of the collection and impresses with its tough materials and high-quality finish.

Thanks to its 10,000 g/m2/24h breathability, this waterproof one-piece ensures good air permeability, two large vents can be opened to ensure that fresh air circulates. In contrast, waterproof zips and sealed seams keep the suit securely dry on the inside – no matter what’s happening outside on the bike.

No matter if long, longer or short, kids will be prepared for any weather. And when the legs grow, it even also grows a bit with them. The hood fits over the helmet and can be easily stored when not needed.

Snacks can be stowed in the waterproof pocket.

The waterproof stretch-segment on the backside provides absolute freedom of movement on the trail. The adjustable belt ensures a good fit, the area between the legs and the full backside are enhanced by a robust material. The Dirtsuit pro edition is fitted with a reflective stripe on the back.


https://dirtlej.com/dirtsuit-kids-edition

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
125143 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
83641 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
72644 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
43132 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
40778 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
38053 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
35802 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
34824 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Awesome, now kids can even be ripped off ???? I bought one and the seams plus the zippers came off after 5 rides and not washing except by Hand... Now it’s under warranty and already takes 3 months! Just such an incredible value and customer service, it’s just clear that they would launch a kids section ????

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008323
Mobile Version of Website