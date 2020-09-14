Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails

Sep 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

A disabled rider who was challenged for riding his electric wheelchair on trails in Indiana has called for kindness and empathy after a clip of the incident went viral.

Tom Morris was riding in Brown County State Park when he was stopped and challenged by two able-bodied riders who told him he was breaking the rules of the park. In fact, he was not breaking any rules as his adaptive equipment is allowed on any trail in Indiana. The clip has since picked up more than 200,000 views on Facebook and has been shared widely on other social media platforms and other news outlets too.


While a lot of the response to the video has been angry, Tom has asked people to use it as a moment to reflect and approach each other with more consideration.

bigquotesI posted that video for one very simple reason and that was to bring awareness. That night that the video was taken, I waited until the next morning not knowing if I was going to post it. When I woke up the next morning I opened up some social media and the very first person that was on my feed was a young boy, Eli, an 8-year-old boy with spinal bifida who is wheelchair bound. All I could think was what if this were to happen to him or someone like him? He doesn’t have a voice or a platform like I do.

The only reason I posted that video is because I want to advocate for people that maybe don’t have the ability to advocate for themselves. That video was never meant with intentions to do harm or ill will to those two people. I don’t know them, I know them from one interaction, and I have nothing but love and kindness for them. This is not a revenge thing, this isn’t anything like that.

People have reached out with a lot of support and I appreciate that but on the other hand what that man and woman’s comments to me were, they weren’t very nice but some of the stuff that’s written in those messages is challenging and that’s not who I am and that’s not the message. The message is kindness. As we move forwards I would just really appreciate if we could look at each other with a little more empathy and try and get out there and make this place a little bit better.Tim Morris

Tim has apparently been contacted by Terry Coleman, the deputy director of the Department of Natural Resources in Indiana, and was told that the state has purchased a fleet of off-road wheelchairs for its citizens to use. He encourages anyone with a disability and without access to their own wheelchair to use them and explore the state parks and trails of Indiana.

Note on doxxing

While we unequivocally condemn the actions in the two individuals in the video we will not tolerate any attempts to identify them in the comments. We will be moderating the comments and any threats of harm, attempts to locate the couple or identifying details will result in a suspension.


55 Comments

  • 37 0
 It's sad that our community has people like this. When I started mountain biking the first thing I noticed was how encouraging and welcoming everyone is. A new rider on a blue trail for the first time? People are so nice and willing to always give other tips. Need a tow in? I'm sure anyone on here would be more than happy. This is despicable and I don't want those two associated with the great mtb community that we have.
  • 47 0
 That guy is not part of the mountain bike community, he's a dick.
  • 5 1
 DUUUUUUUDDDDE!!! WOW!!!!!!! LOLOLOL!! Who is this chicken-legged guy??? His girl should've straight up thumped him right there!!!!
  • 5 1
 how about a tow up? I'm lookin at you, ebikers.... Wink
  • 7 0
 @alexbg: Anybody sitting on a bike is part of the mountain bike community as far as outsiders are concerned. That's why is so important to stay cool no matter how many d-bag hikers or whatever else you run into. Everybody's individual actions, including this dickhead's, always end up reflecting on all of us.
  • 3 0
 @LukeBurgie: Lest we forget Kingdom trails. As the sport grows it becomes inevitable that more unsavory characters will be in our midst.
  • 36 3
 Hey come over here and look! It's the video version of Pinkbike comments on an eBike article.
  • 7 3
 Had to think about your comment to realize how insightful it is.

Nevertheless this couple’s behaviour is more despicable than any anti e-bike comments on PB.
  • 19 5
 Ebikes and bikes for disabled people are completely separate things... Just because they both have a motor, doesn’t make them the same...

That’s like saying motorized wheelchairs are the same thing as electric cars, since both have four wheels and an electric motor...
  • 6 0
 @Saidrick: I agree. But as an ebiker with 60% lung function, you cannot see my disability unless you put me on an Amish bike climbing a hill as I will be on the side of the trail sitting trying to catch my breath. My point is that many people with disabilities do not have obvious signs therefore you need to be cool with ebikers as long as they are cool. I finally taped a large copy of my disabled placard on my top tube because I was catching shit from idiot purists. I would explain to them that I had a disability and permission from the park rangers but a certain segment of the biking community is like this couple. I must say that most mountain bikers are genuinely curious and cool and probably the best part of the population.
  • 1 0
 @Saidrick: I read his comment like how I see a few commentators on this site: Comment after reading headline, then read article.

The guy in the video automatically jumps into action seeing someone on an Ebike and condemns him. Once Tom informs him he's disabled I think the guy doubles down on his position out of embarrassment and just being an idiot. The female rider realizes it's wrong and tells the guy he should have just shut up.

Look back a year at some of the comments on Ebike articles on this website, they sound a lot like the angry guy in the video.
  • 2 4
 Headline:
"Mountain biking couple are caught off guard by a disabled man riding a go cart on a mountain bike trail . They are not well versed on ADA compliance laws they never knew they had to know when this moment in life came their way. Disabled man keeps riding go cart without sharing the law so the upset and rude couple can comprehend the shocking sci-fi contraption that just rolled up on them. Man posts video & gets countless clicks on his for profit social media platforms. Likes, hits and over 2 Mil TikTok shares continue to climb
.
Preaching kindness, Disabled man does the opposite of being kind. Leaves original video full of shock and awe with couples faces up. Gets revenge over and over every time it's shared."

Is there any better feeling than rolling away knowing your right before someone can even try to calm down or apologize...and then posting your side online to confirm how right you are?

The infinite loop of indignation, cancel culture, me generation, shock, persecution, hate & self righteousness continues with every share and click.
  • 21 0
 I don't know Tom, but I have an immense amount of respect for him. Thank you Pinkbike for posting this, we need more positive messages in cycling. His interaction with the two cyclists in the original video speaks volumes to his character. I also appreciate his message here promoting kindness, not retaliation or shame for the two people in the video. The world could always use more kindness, especially in these tough times. Thank you for your example Tom.
  • 2 0
 100%
  • 23 0
 Insane. +1 for his call for empathy and kindness.
  • 10 0
 That guy is a class act. According to the trail organization, motorized bikes are allowed as part of an ADA accommodation for disabled people. Rather than become a nasty cunt when you think that someone is in the wrong, you could simply ask a question like a normal person and treat others with respect
  • 8 0
 Two great messages here:

1) Don't be a dick
2) Ruining someone's life over a single violation of #1 is a violation of #1 in itself.

Carry on you beautiful people.
  • 3 1
 While I would never dox someone or participate in it, some people are such massive dicks they need this kind of recognition to change their ways. I don't feel sorry for people like this at all. Fuck this guy, he brought this on himself.
  • 7 0
 If I ever saw a disabled person riding a trail I'd be cheering and screaming happy. I'd then ask them if it'd be OK to do a lap together.
  • 1 0
 Good luck with that. Unless they have a tow rope they would lap you!Smile Nice attitude though! that's how we should all be. Encourage everyone to ride.
  • 2 0
 I got to do a lap with Doug Henry a while ago. He was my favorite motocross racer when I was growing up and it was a life changing moment for me as a fan when he was hurt. To ride with him hauling ass on a jump trail was something I’ll never forget, as well as his overwhelmingly positive attitude.
  • 5 0
 My hope with stuff like this is that instead of piling on, we are all able to look inward and think of ways we've each maybe BEEN those jerkwads in the video - and then do better. Something about glass houses... or, "he who is without sin...".
  • 8 1
 Captain America: The Prick Avenger
  • 12 5
 He would be wearing Lycra lol
  • 3 0
 "You should've lead with that" Lmao if you're too stupid to realize that a person in a motorized wheelchair is f*ckin handicapped then you're definitely the same dumb f*ck who'd stop in the middle of a trail. Please sell your bikes.
  • 2 0
 Nothing but praises to a man that cant walk but anyway finds the will to roam through the trails. Those couple bastards dont know shoot bout life. Hope they see the video, realize that were such a prck and stay home and dont reproduce...
  • 1 0
 They are in hiding. I heard they closed their social media accounts. Most people who are faced with obstacles will go through a series of emotions. Depression, anger, fear and then acceptance. You make the best of it. I have a progressive lung disease. I love to ride but I can no longer climb. Every year my lungs get worse. I still DH and I try to keep my body as in shape as possible. My friends are cool in that we hit bike parks and they will pull over with me every couple of minutes while I catch my breath. I will take jumps and keep riding as long as I can. I have an ebike and that allows me to keep up with my friends. Best thing that is happened to the sport. I am really cool with other riders and do not usually pass anyone. We need to be cool to other people.
  • 6 0
 "Just cos you ride, doesn't mean you're cool"
  • 2 0
 We as stewards of the mountain bike community can use this as a reminder of what NOT to do. Always be inclusive. I don't care if it's explicitly illegal for a motorized wheelchair/bike to be used on the trail. I would NEVER stop someone from enjoying the outdoors and trails. As Tom requests this is a great opportunity to have empathy for the two able bodied cyclists who clearly have other issues going on. They directed their sadness/anger in the wrong way at the wrong person. Who knows what is going on in their life.
  • 6 0
 What is it you Americans say.. " Douche bag" ?
  • 3 0
 Hating assholes is a universal language.
  • 2 0
 Good job on staying cool and composed.

Were you riding with anyone? What happens when you crash or flip over. Major respect for getting out on the trails.
You should do a video on your bike / cart, showing how it works and lets you get out on the trails.

Keep getting out and enjoying the trails.
  • 3 0
 I always thought it was typical to say "hello, how are you doing?" when coming along other trail riders, runners, walkers and human beings in general.
  • 1 0
 What a profound level of entitlement and insecurity to create this kind of conflict on the trail. Asking Tim to show him the rules that allow him be on that public land while being ignorant of the ADA legislation that grants him access. Wow.
  • 1 0
 I have a good friend who sustained a serious spinal cord injury a couple years ago during a mtb crash. The result of his injury is permanent disability in the form of paraplegia. He can walk but the lower half strength of his body is significantly compromised. He now relies on a e-mtb to ride with his crew. The amount of a-holes offering nasty comments to him online and in person is crazy. The local trail association refuses to acknowledge state and federal ADA laws and accommodate for his situation policy-wise. What was once his chosen activity to ease the stresses of life is now another source of frustration. Unfortunately this video doesn't surprise me. Disability comes in many forms that may not be readily apparent on first glance.
  • 3 0
 He is an absolute total LOSER! How his wife could stand by and be idle is beyond despicable.
  • 1 0
 that you would use this as a moment to ask for compassion speaks volumes of your humility and maturity. Thank you for your call to "love one another", super proud to call you a brother in this community of bikers.
  • 1 0
 I appreciate and respect Tim's response and wishes, and the good will that it represents. I also appreciate that these people were doxxed and not-so-politely informed of the wrongness of their ways days ago.
  • 2 0
 So it looks like the guy really didn't know what an adaptive bike was. As stupid as he looked I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt.
  • 2 0
 I know we can’t identify the guy. And I think that’s a good thing! But my guess is, that his first name is like that comment section-famous UCI guy
  • 1 1
 Its important not to get too emotionally hyped up about this video. Humans are designed to pump adrenaline when they see injustices like this, but as far as I can tell these were just two inconsiderate people. There is no league of group of ass holes in Indiana promoting this behavior. Moving on...
  • 1 0
 Tom meets a Ken and Karen on the trail.

Thanks for recording and sharing this poor behavior. Let’s all do better than those two idiots did.
  • 1 0
 Access for the disabled is unarguable. He said it best. "My legs don't work". Small minded people. Wheel chair knobbies in clear view. RIP it up dude.
  • 1 0
 I don’t understand people. I would feel blessed to be able to ride my bike and be happy that the guy can have a bit of fun as well.
  • 2 0
 Elitist, gatekeeping assholes are the worst.
  • 1 0
 How mean, how smug..hope they can summon up the courage, to apologise, as shame is in short supply in these times...
  • 2 0
 He'll get what's coming to him.......Stay tuned, same bat-channel.
  • 2 0
 What is the male version of a "Karen"?
  • 1 0
 Disgusting behaviour. Absolutely shameful. Abhorrent.
  • 1 0
 Those trails actually look like they were made for a wheelchair.
  • 1 1
 "Grabs popcorn..."
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



