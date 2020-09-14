Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails

A disabled rider who was challenged for riding his electric wheelchair on trails in Indiana has called for kindness and empathy after a clip of the incident went viral.
Tom Morris was riding in Brown County State Park when he was stopped and challenged by two able-bodied riders who told him he was breaking the rules of the park. In fact, he was not breaking any rules as his adaptive equipment is allowed on any trail in Indiana. The clip has since picked up more than 200,000 views on Facebook and has been shared widely on other social media platforms and other news outlets too.
While a lot of the response to the video has been angry, Tom has asked people to use it as a moment to reflect and approach each other with more consideration.
|I posted that video for one very simple reason and that was to bring awareness. That night that the video was taken, I waited until the next morning not knowing if I was going to post it. When I woke up the next morning I opened up some social media and the very first person that was on my feed was a young boy, Eli, an 8-year-old boy with spinal bifida who is wheelchair bound. All I could think was what if this were to happen to him or someone like him? He doesn’t have a voice or a platform like I do.
The only reason I posted that video is because I want to advocate for people that maybe don’t have the ability to advocate for themselves. That video was never meant with intentions to do harm or ill will to those two people. I don’t know them, I know them from one interaction, and I have nothing but love and kindness for them. This is not a revenge thing, this isn’t anything like that.
People have reached out with a lot of support and I appreciate that but on the other hand what that man and woman’s comments to me were, they weren’t very nice but some of the stuff that’s written in those messages is challenging and that’s not who I am and that’s not the message. The message is kindness. As we move forwards I would just really appreciate if we could look at each other with a little more empathy and try and get out there and make this place a little bit better.—Tim Morris
Tim has apparently been contacted by Terry Coleman, the deputy director of the Department of Natural Resources in Indiana, and was told that the state has purchased a fleet of off-road wheelchairs for its citizens to use. He encourages anyone with a disability and without access to their own wheelchair to use them and explore the state parks and trails of Indiana.
Nevertheless this couple’s behaviour is more despicable than any anti e-bike comments on PB.
That’s like saying motorized wheelchairs are the same thing as electric cars, since both have four wheels and an electric motor...
The guy in the video automatically jumps into action seeing someone on an Ebike and condemns him. Once Tom informs him he's disabled I think the guy doubles down on his position out of embarrassment and just being an idiot. The female rider realizes it's wrong and tells the guy he should have just shut up.
Look back a year at some of the comments on Ebike articles on this website, they sound a lot like the angry guy in the video.
"Mountain biking couple are caught off guard by a disabled man riding a go cart on a mountain bike trail . They are not well versed on ADA compliance laws they never knew they had to know when this moment in life came their way. Disabled man keeps riding go cart without sharing the law so the upset and rude couple can comprehend the shocking sci-fi contraption that just rolled up on them. Man posts video & gets countless clicks on his for profit social media platforms. Likes, hits and over 2 Mil TikTok shares continue to climb
.
Preaching kindness, Disabled man does the opposite of being kind. Leaves original video full of shock and awe with couples faces up. Gets revenge over and over every time it's shared."
Is there any better feeling than rolling away knowing your right before someone can even try to calm down or apologize...and then posting your side online to confirm how right you are?
The infinite loop of indignation, cancel culture, me generation, shock, persecution, hate & self righteousness continues with every share and click.
1) Don't be a dick
2) Ruining someone's life over a single violation of #1 is a violation of #1 in itself.
Carry on you beautiful people.
Were you riding with anyone? What happens when you crash or flip over. Major respect for getting out on the trails.
You should do a video on your bike / cart, showing how it works and lets you get out on the trails.
Keep getting out and enjoying the trails.
Thanks for recording and sharing this poor behavior. Let’s all do better than those two idiots did.
