Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails

I posted that video for one very simple reason and that was to bring awareness. That night that the video was taken, I waited until the next morning not knowing if I was going to post it. When I woke up the next morning I opened up some social media and the very first person that was on my feed was a young boy, Eli, an 8-year-old boy with spinal bifida who is wheelchair bound. All I could think was what if this were to happen to him or someone like him? He doesn’t have a voice or a platform like I do.



The only reason I posted that video is because I want to advocate for people that maybe don’t have the ability to advocate for themselves. That video was never meant with intentions to do harm or ill will to those two people. I don’t know them, I know them from one interaction, and I have nothing but love and kindness for them. This is not a revenge thing, this isn’t anything like that.



People have reached out with a lot of support and I appreciate that but on the other hand what that man and woman’s comments to me were, they weren’t very nice but some of the stuff that’s written in those messages is challenging and that’s not who I am and that’s not the message. The message is kindness. As we move forwards I would just really appreciate if we could look at each other with a little more empathy and try and get out there and make this place a little bit better. — Tim Morris