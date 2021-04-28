Discovery Invests in Enduro World Series, Aims to Begin Live Broadcasts

Apr 28, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Hattie Harnden continues to crush it in the U21 women class. 1st today with a time that would have put her second in pro women.

Discovery Inc, the owners of the Eurosport TV channels and the Play Sports Network YouTube network, has announced an investment in the Enduro World Series that will help the race series, "begin the journey towards live production."

Up until now, EWS fans have relied on recaps and highlights to get their fix of the racing action but now that Dicovery Inc holds equity in Enduro Sports Organisation Ltd, the company that owns and operates EWS and EWS-E, it is hoping to allow them enjoy the races in real-time instead.

bigquotesI’m incredibly proud to announce this new step for the Enduro World Series and our company and staff team.

The integrity of sport and staying true to the culture of mountain biking and mountain bike racing have always been central to our mission. From the very first meeting I had with our new partners at Play Sports Group, it was clear that we had a deep and shared passion for the sport and a vision for developing cutting edge and worldwide broadcast technologies.

Together, and with the full backing of Discovery, Inc and Eurosport, we will build a platform to bring the athletes, teams, destinations, technology and drama to fans around the world using the very latest of innovations in broadcast. It’s been an incredible journey to this point and I thank the riders, fans, teams and partners for the support to this day - but this is just the beginning.Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro Sports Organisation


bigquotesDiscovery and its leading sports media brands have long been the Home of Cycling. Our investment in EWS fits nicely with that positioning and adds to our growing events business. EWS will be able to tap into Discovery’s global network and 360° offer that can help grow a sport both commercially and in terms of audience. We’re looking forward to bringing our commercial expertise, technology and distribution networks to scale the EWS product further.”Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Services

More info, here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


21 Comments

  • 11 0
 That sure will be a challenge, but kudus to them!
Now, how would that be? A series of camera spots like in DH skiing + drones?
Onboard cameras?
I think there's room for some really nice footage and coverage. Some venues will definitely benefit from the exposure and angle shots.
looking fwd!!
  • 5 0
 it will be very impressive if they get this right. the WRC poses a lot of the same challenges with live broadcasting and I'm not sure if they ever got that one right, just too much happening at the same time in different places.
  • 3 0
 At worse case scenario, it will be some limited coverage vs current no coverage, which sounds like a plus already. Best case scenario they take advantage of all the current tech in streaming, drones, etc. Rally racing is a very good comparison indeed
  • 3 0
 I'd be happy with "not quite live" if it meant getting some on board footage - ie, producer at bottom of stage, swaps out memory card from rider's cameras, footage then spliced together for broadcast.
As the early starters will be on to stage 2, 3 etc before some riders start, I wonder how they will break up the fotage, will we follow the top riders all day?
  • 13 8
 I guess now we will all get to see who's water bottle Richie is drinking out of, in real time!
  • 4 0
 I hope this doesn't end up like the UCI and World Champs with geo blocking and having to have cable subscription packages to be able to watch it in the US.
  • 3 0
 That was my first reaction to this. Yes it's great overall for the EWS, but geo blocking and the need for a cable account change nothing for me personally. I haven't had cable in over a decade and the EWS doesn't change that. Please EWS, don't make me pirate this.
  • 2 0
 I am excited about this, hopefully it will be freely streamable and not geolocked. I really hope for some coverage like the DH World cups on RedBullTV.
  • 2 0
 If they are doing quality live coverage, it's very unlikely to be freely streamable.
What the article hasn't mentioned (possibly because they are rivals to PB) is that Discovery also own GMBN & GCN - so I'd imagine they'll continue to surface a certain amount of free content via GMBN.
But Eurosport's road racing coverage is paid subscription either direct or via GCN, so they're likely to follow the same model IMO.
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: good to know, I won't pay for that. Sad that they are also following to football FiFA crap..
  • 1 0
 @Serpentras: I'm making assumptions obviously, but the reason Red Bull's DH coverage is free is because they are marketing their own product with it.
Discovery are a more traditional media operation, but they must realise there's less appetite to pay for coverage among MTBers than road biking fans (and there's sooooo much road racing that nobody watches it all anyway).
  • 1 0
 Did Discovery go independent when Fox corp broke up and Disney bought Nat Geo?
I expect EWS will go on the same format as the road tours on GCN + race pass if its linked to the play sports network. A new GMBN+ app?
  • 2 1
 Awesome! Would be amazing if they could turn it into a simlar spectacle like Red Bull DH coverage. I would happily pay for it if they can.
  • 1 0
 Very interesting news - these guys know what they are doing and are arguably the best in the biz. Personally I'm hoping we get Carlton Kirby and Sean Kelly on the commentary.
  • 3 0
 This is great news!
  • 3 1
 subscribe now for only 99$ a month
  • 2 0
 This is a game changer.
  • 1 0
 Best news this year, even better than my 4 m dollar lottery win!
  • 1 0
 Good News!
  • 1 0
 Great stuff!
  • 1 2
 There going make the EWS look pants 100% hahahahah

