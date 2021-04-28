Discovery Invests in Enduro World Series, Aims to Begin Live Broadcasts

Discovery Inc, the owners of the Eurosport TV channels and the Play Sports Network YouTube network, has announced an investment in the Enduro World Series that will help the race series, "begin the journey towards live production."
Up until now, EWS fans have relied on recaps and highlights to get their fix of the racing action but now that Dicovery Inc holds equity in Enduro Sports Organisation Ltd, the company that owns and operates EWS and EWS-E, it is hoping to allow them enjoy the races in real-time instead.
|I’m incredibly proud to announce this new step for the Enduro World Series and our company and staff team.
The integrity of sport and staying true to the culture of mountain biking and mountain bike racing have always been central to our mission. From the very first meeting I had with our new partners at Play Sports Group, it was clear that we had a deep and shared passion for the sport and a vision for developing cutting edge and worldwide broadcast technologies.
Together, and with the full backing of Discovery, Inc and Eurosport, we will build a platform to bring the athletes, teams, destinations, technology and drama to fans around the world using the very latest of innovations in broadcast. It’s been an incredible journey to this point and I thank the riders, fans, teams and partners for the support to this day - but this is just the beginning.—Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro Sports Organisation
|Discovery and its leading sports media brands have long been the Home of Cycling. Our investment in EWS fits nicely with that positioning and adds to our growing events business. EWS will be able to tap into Discovery’s global network and 360° offer that can help grow a sport both commercially and in terms of audience. We’re looking forward to bringing our commercial expertise, technology and distribution networks to scale the EWS product further.”—Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Services
Now, how would that be? A series of camera spots like in DH skiing + drones?
Onboard cameras?
I think there's room for some really nice footage and coverage. Some venues will definitely benefit from the exposure and angle shots.
looking fwd!!
As the early starters will be on to stage 2, 3 etc before some riders start, I wonder how they will break up the fotage, will we follow the top riders all day?
What the article hasn't mentioned (possibly because they are rivals to PB) is that Discovery also own GMBN & GCN - so I'd imagine they'll continue to surface a certain amount of free content via GMBN.
But Eurosport's road racing coverage is paid subscription either direct or via GCN, so they're likely to follow the same model IMO.
Discovery are a more traditional media operation, but they must realise there's less appetite to pay for coverage among MTBers than road biking fans (and there's sooooo much road racing that nobody watches it all anyway).
I expect EWS will go on the same format as the road tours on GCN + race pass if its linked to the play sports network. A new GMBN+ app?
