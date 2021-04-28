Discovery Invests in Enduro World Series, Aims to Begin Live Broadcasts

I’m incredibly proud to announce this new step for the Enduro World Series and our company and staff team.



The integrity of sport and staying true to the culture of mountain biking and mountain bike racing have always been central to our mission. From the very first meeting I had with our new partners at Play Sports Group, it was clear that we had a deep and shared passion for the sport and a vision for developing cutting edge and worldwide broadcast technologies.



Together, and with the full backing of Discovery, Inc and Eurosport, we will build a platform to bring the athletes, teams, destinations, technology and drama to fans around the world using the very latest of innovations in broadcast. It’s been an incredible journey to this point and I thank the riders, fans, teams and partners for the support to this day - but this is just the beginning. — Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro Sports Organisation