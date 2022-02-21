close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023

Feb 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Tracey Hannah with the number 1 plate strapped to her bike once more will she be able to carry on her form from last season

The UCI has announced that from next year Discovery Sports will take over the organisation and promotion of UCI Mountain Bike World Cup for eight seasons, from 2023 to 2030.

bigquotesAt its recent meeting in Montreux (Switzerland) from 10 to 12 February, the Management Committee of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) decided to enter into exclusive negotiations with Discovery Sports for the organisation and promotion of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup for eight seasons, from 2023 to 2030.

The proposal by Discovery Sports, which was selected by the UCI as part of a tender process, comprises several strands: those relating to sporting and commercial matters, as well as those concerning the production and broadcasting of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

More detailed information on the concept developed by Discovery Sports to further drive the development of the discipline will be communicated at the signing of the contract that will bind the two parties.

The UCI would like to thank Red Bull Media House, the producer and main broadcaster of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, who has used all its expertise to satisfy the passion of mountain bike fans around the world for more than 10 years, while significantly increasing the series' audience during this period.

Discovery Sports will get in touch with the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup organisers as well as all the organisers that expressed their interest in hosting a round of the series for 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, all rounds of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup will be available for viewing on Red Bull TV (RBTV) and on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup broadcasters’ channels. UCI Press Release


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases


Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
73116 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
63202 views
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
50507 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
46260 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
39257 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
39018 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
35382 views
127 Giant eBikes Stolen from Container in England
33392 views

10 Comments

  • 1 0
 I hope we'll soon enough know how it will materialize for us viewers. Will it be paying ? Will the coverage improve, remain the same, worsen ? Will it impact the events themselves ?
I have a hard time figuring out what Discovery involvement mean to be honest... Anyone can help/enlight me ?
Smile
  • 3 0
 What does this mean for free live streaming?
  • 1 0
 behind the Outside paywall
  • 1 0
 Does this mean the possible end of Rob Warner commentary? hopefully Discovery see sense but I wouldn't be surprised to see changes
  • 2 0
 the end of free live stream ?
  • 1 0
 FAO Discovery Sports - More rounds please since you will be organising everything not just broadcasting by the looks of it.
  • 1 0
 New and improved in 2023! ; ( What a shame.

Enjoy the 2022 season with Rob, Bart and Claudio,
  • 2 0
 Uh oh
  • 1 1
 Great!
  • 1 0
 Not so great for everyone else, i guess?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008183
Mobile Version of Website